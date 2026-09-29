The UK government has outlined the specific family relationships that qualify a person to be sponsored for an Adult Dependent Relative visa

Only four categories of relatives are recognised under the scheme, and applicants must fall into one of them to be considered eligible

The official requirements apply to both entry clearance and permission to stay under the Adult Dependent Relative route

The UK government has officially listed the four categories of relatives a sponsor can bring to Britain through the Adult Dependent Relative visa route.

The UK government guidance sets out strict relationship requirements that an applicant must meet before they can be considered for entry clearance or permission to stay as an Adult Dependent Relative.

UK Adult Dependent Relative visa: 4 relatives who can qualify. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Bloomberg/belterz

Source: Getty Images

UK Adult Dependent Relative visa

According to the UK government, an applicant must be one of the following in relation to their sponsor:

Parent Grandparent Son or daughter Brother or sister

The official statement reads: "An applicant applying for entry clearance or permission to stay as an Adult Dependent Relative must be one of the following," before listing the four qualifying relationships.

This means that other family members, such as aunts, uncles, cousins, or in-laws, do not qualify under this particular visa route, regardless of the level of dependency or care required.

What the Adult Dependent Relative visa covers

The Adult Dependent Relative route is designed for relatives who need long-term personal care due to illness, disability, or age, and who cannot access the required level of care in their home country. Meeting the relationship requirement is one of several conditions an applicant must satisfy to be granted entry or leave to remain under this category.

Both the relationship to the sponsor and the nature of the dependency must be demonstrated for an application to succeed.

Simply being a parent, grandparent, child, or sibling of a British citizen or settled person in the UK is not sufficient on its own — the care need must also be established.

English test: UK mentions those exempt

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had published five categories of foreign nationals who are exempt from the English language requirement for a family visa.

The list includes children, applicants over 65, adults coming to the UK to be cared for by a relative, people extending a family visa after five years, and individuals with a physical or mental condition that prevents them from meeting the requirement.

Source: Legit.ng