Burna Boy's car collection has grown so large that many believe his current garage can no longer contain them all

The Afrobeats star owns at least seven Bugattis in various colours, alongside Ferraris, a Tesla truck and a diamond-encrusted Range Rover

Burna Boy once told ex-football legend Jayjay Okocha that he keeps four Ferraris in his car park

Afrobeat singer Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, is one of the Nigerian singers who love exotic cars and does not spare any cost to have them at his disposal.

Long before the Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar became one of Africa’s biggest global music exports, automobiles were already part of his story. In an interview he granted, Burna Boy recalled taking his father’s Mitsubishi Galant as a teenager and driving around Port Harcourt with friends. Years later, the cars became considerably more exotic and considerably more expensive.

Burna Boy's garage: Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini Revuelto- all the cars owned by the African Giant. Photo credit@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

From a G-Wagon for difficult roads, the Bentley for certain trips, the Ferrari for Fridays, the Rolls-Royce for Sundays, and the Range Rover for business, Legit.ng presents all the expensive cars in Burna Boy's garage.

1. Bugatti Chiron Venuum Widebody about $6.19 million

Video of Burna Boy's Bugatti takes over the internet. Photo credit@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

At the top of Burna Boy's garage sits the most outrageous addition of them all: a Bugatti Chiron transformed by Dubai-based Venuum Automotive into a one-off widebody creation.

The reported value is around ₦9 billion, or approximately $6.19 million, although neither Burna Boy nor Venuum has publicly confirmed the exact price. The car was unveiled in July 2026 and has been described as a one-of-one build, featuring a baby-blue-and-black colour scheme, a French-tricolour stripe, a “7” roundel and Burna Boy's name engraved on the rear spoiler.

Underneath the customization is the formidable Bugatti Chiron: a quad-turbocharged 8.0-litre W16 hypercar capable of producing around 1,500 horsepower in standard Chiron specification.

It is difficult to imagine a better statement piece for an artist whose career has grown from Nigerian stardom into global superstardom.

2. McLaren Senna MSO Carbon Edition - $2 million

Burna Boy's Garage: McLaren Senna MSO, all the cars owned by the African Giant. Photo credit@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy's Senna is an MSO Carbon Edition, with extensive exposed carbon-fibre bodywork. The car, which was purchased in June 2025, is named after legendary Formula One driver Ayrton Senna and was created with an uncompromising emphasis on aerodynamic performance.

Its 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 produces roughly 789 hp, and the car can accelerate from 0–100 km/h in roughly three seconds.

The reported $2 million price is particularly notable because it is one of the few figures connected to Burna Boy's collection that has a direct first-person basis: the singer himself reportedly posted the $2-million figure when he acquired the car.

This is not a luxury car wearing racing clothes. It is one of the singer's most prized possessions.

3. Ferrari SF90 Spider worth $1 million

In 2024, Burna Boy decided to increase the number of cars in his garage by getting another luxury automobile, a Ferrari SF90 Spider.

The wonders on wheels combines a 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8 with electric motors, producing nearly 1,000 hp in total. It can rocket from 0–100 km/h in around 2.5 seconds.

Burna Boy's Ferrari has been widely reported as being among the rarest examples of the model in Africa, with its value estimated at around $1 million once importation and customization are considered.

It also represents something interesting about Burna's taste: the collection isn't confined to old-school luxury. It includes some of the most technologically sophisticated performance cars Ferrari has ever produced.

Burna Boy's Garage: Bugatti, Ferrari, Lamborghini Revuelto, all the cars owned by the African Giant. Photo credit@buranboygram

Source: Instagram

4. Ferrari Purosangue worth about $1 million

Burna Boy's Ferrari Purosangue is perhaps the most unexpected Ferrari in his collection. It is a four-door, four-seat machine powered by a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12, producing around 715 hp.

Burna Boy's Purosangue was reported at around $1 million, although estimates vary substantially depending on specification and Nigerian import costs. He was seen sometime back cruising in it on Lagos Island.

5. Lamborghini Revuelto added to Burna Boy's garage

Burna Boy gushes over addition to his garage as he flaunts his cars. Photo credi@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy purchased a 2025 Lamborghini Revuelto in August 2025; the wonder on wheels is a cutting-edge hybrid supercar valued at approximately N1.5 to 1.6 billion. The acquisition marked a new milestone in the Grammy-winning artist’s already extravagant car collection.

The automobile replaced the Aventador and combines a naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12 with a three-motor hybrid system. With a total system output of around 1,001.

The car, which many described as perfectly suited for Burna's public image, is dramatic, loud, technologically advanced, and impossible to ignore.

6. Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge specially customised for singer

Fans drool over Burna Boy's new Rolls-Royce. Photo credit@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In August 2024, Burna Boy gave a sneak peek of what his garage looked like as his new whip, a customised Rolls-Royce Cullinan, joined his league of cars. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge represents power without having to shout.

The singer's Black Badge version is Rolls-Royce's darker, more performance-oriented interpretation of its flagship SUV. The music star added class and extravagance to the car by customising it with a diamond-encrusted Spirit of Happiness bonnet ornament.

The estimated value is reportedly worth $1 million. Back in 2020, Burna Boy explained that he preferred different cars for different situations and that the Rolls-Royce was his choice for certain Sunday outings.

7. Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster worth about $1 million

Self-acclaimed African Giant showed off his love for automobiles with the purchase of a Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Roadster worth about $ 1 million

The Aventador SVJ Roadster was bought in 2022; it is an open-top version of Lamborghini's hardcore SVJ. Its 6.5-litre V12 produces approximately 759 hp, with 0–100 km/h in about 2.9 seconds.

Only a limited number of SVJ Roadsters were produced, making the car especially attractive to collectors. He was seen test-driving the whip in a viral video after purchasing it.

8. Burna Boy shows off Rolls-Royce Dawn

Afrobeat singer Burna Boy was seen for the first time driving his Rolls-Royce Dawn around while conversing with someone. The car was reportedly bought in 2019 and had been in the garage for a couple of years.

The Dawn is a four-seat convertible designed for effortless cruising. It uses a twin-turbocharged V12 and prioritises silence, craftsmanship, and comfort over outright lap times. The Dawn may actually be the car that best illustrates the lifestyle side of Burna Boy's garage: open air, luxury interior, and enough presence to turn an ordinary arrival into an event.

Burna's Dawn has been reported at around $350k, including local costs and customization. It also reportedly received a diamond Spirit of Happiness treatment.

9. Burna Boy adds Ferrari 812 GTS to his garage

In December 2023, International music star Burna Boy bought a Ferrari 812 GTS to his fleet of cars

Its recipe is wonderfully simple by modern standards: front-mounted naturally aspirated 6.5-litre V12, rear-wheel drive and around 789 hp.

A video of some of the singer's crew members going out in the new car was shared by a fan who sighted them in Lagos.

10. Burna Boy's Porsche 911 GT3 RS Weissach

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS Weissach's arrival was anounced by Burna Boy's right-hand man, Benny, in a post in August 2026. He shared a video of the music star test-driving the car after its arrival on the streets of Lagos

The 911 GT3 RS is built around track performance. With the Weissach package, Porsche pushes weight reduction and aerodynamic performance even further.

The car uses a naturally aspirated flat-six producing roughly 518 hp and can reach 100 km/h in around 3.2 seconds.

Burna Boy reportedly received his GT3 RS on Valentine's Day 2026, with its value put at around ₦900 million, or roughly $600,000, by a dealership source.

11. Lamborghini Urus Novitec Edition

Burna Boy's Lamborghini Urus surfaces online; fans drool. Photo credit@burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy started 2022 on a wonderful note by unveiling his Lamborghini Urus, a whip many have been dreaming about. The wonder on wheels, known for combining Lamborghini performance with SUV practicality.

Burna's car was reportedly modified by Novitec, giving it a more aggressive body treatment and an even more dramatic appearance.

There is a practical reason for Burna's attraction to SUVs. He once explained during an interview that his G-Wagon was useful when Lagos roads became difficult. The Urus is essentially the modern, faster interpretation of that same idea.

12. Mercedes-Maybach S680 4MATIC in 2022

Despite buying a car at the beginning of 2022, Burna Boy once again spared no cost in buying a Mercedes-Maybach S680 in ther same year.

The car, which represents the opposite end of the automotive spectrum from the McLaren, prioritises refinement, rear-seat comfort and effortless power. The flagship S-Class Maybach uses a 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged V12, making it a rolling luxury lounge.

Its connection to Burna Boy is unusually direct: he reportedly acknowledged the acquisition himself with the caption, “Got this too because everyone needs a Maybach.”The estimated value is around $300,000.

For an artist constantly travelling between studios, airports, hotels, meetings and performances, a Maybach makes a different kind of sense: it is the car you buy when comfort matters as much as speed.

13. Ferrari Testarossa air-lifted to his Lagos home

The exact time Buran Boy purchased his Ferrari Testarossa is unknown, but the car was recently seen in trending videos and photos making its way to the high-altitude ascent atop a custom-built platform, which a heavy-duty crane hoisted from street level directly into the under-construction 26th-floor penthouse located in the upscale Lagos neighborhood of Iko

With its flat-12 engine, wide rear haunches and famous side strakes, the Testarossa belongs to a completely different generation of Ferrari design.

Unlike some inflated online valuations, the reconstructed collection puts a realistic value for a car of this era at roughly $120,000, or about ₦175 million, rather than the much higher figures sometimes repeated online.

Its presence says something important about Burna's collection: he isn't interested only in buying the newest and most expensive car available. There is also an appreciation for automotive history.

14. Burna Boy's vintage Ferrari 328GTS

Music star Burna Boy showed his love for vintage cars with the acquisition of a Ferrari 328GTS. The car was bought in 2024. Produced in the 1980s, the 328 was the evolution of Ferrari's 308 family. The GTS version features the removable roof section that made the model particularly desirable.

Burna Boy's 328 GTS has reportedly been kept at his Lagos penthouse, and its estimated value is around $100,000.

Burna Boy buys car for mother

Legit.ng had reported that Nigerian music star Burna Boy gave fans a glimpse into the special bond he shares with his mother, Bose Ogulu.

A video showing the singer surprising his mum with a Mercedes-Benz in celebration of Mother’s Day resurfaced and attracted attention online.

In the trending clip, Burna Boy was seen posing alongside his mother in front of the luxury car as he presents the keys to her at their family home in Lagos.

Source: Legit.ng