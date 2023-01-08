A video currently trending on social media captures footage of Burna Boy's latest automobile acquisition

The Grammy winner reportedly purchased an SVJ Lamborghini in purple colour worth hundreds of millions of naira

Several internet users who saw the post have taken to the comment section to share their thought

Burna Boy continues to show that when it comes to enjoying the luxury side of life, money is never a problem for him.

Photos of Burna Boy and the new ride. Credit: @burnaboygram, Alain Class

Source: Instagram

The self-proclaimed African giant recently splashed hundreds of millions of naira on yet another luxury ride.

In a post shared by @gossipmilltv, the car is seen parked outside inside what is reportedly the singer's residence.

According to a car site, Edmunds, the car sells for a whopping N235 million ($522,948).

Check out the video below:

Social media users react to video of Burna Boy's new ride

tamie_herbs:

"All na still vanity but this kind vanity dey sweet."

d___plugg:

"Toughs oneee! But how about 9ja road ?? abi Na only Victoria Island routes Him dey just Dey press this one?"

balinga777:

"When that man said he was the highest paid y’all thought he was capping but No. Paulo came n said rubbish."

big_pucy:

"Where wonna da see this money"

9jagistblog1:

"Normally SVJ dey more expensive than normal Lamborghini. Nice cars Burna congratulations."

jeffryofficia:

"Odogwu enjoy yourself."

ayobamidele_yb:

"Jsyk …money ritual no fit buy you all thiswan oooo …work hard and use your sense !!!"

young____sony:

"Make una use this money help people."

cesaerjago:

"Burna no be your papa or popsy mate o❤️❤️❤️❤️"

victordennis1:

"Na DAVIDO start this pressure "

