Gospel singer Moses Bliss posted a birthday celebration video featuring his wife, Marie Wiseborn Bliss, on Monday, August 24, 2026

The clip emerged after a viral TikTok post sparked widespread speculation that the couple had separated

Marie Wiseborn Bliss responded warmly to her husband's public gesture in the comments section

Nigerian gospel singer Moses Bliss has broken his silence on divorce rumours swirling around his marriage, choosing a birthday celebration for his wife Marie Wiseborn Bliss as the moment to set the record straight.

The Too Faithful hitmaker shared a video on Monday, August 24, 2026, showing himself and Marie marking her birthday in what appeared to be a cheerful gathering with friends and family.

Moses Bliss shares fun video with wife Marie amid rumours about their marriage. Credit: mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

In the caption, Bliss, who became a father last year, directed his message at fans who had flooded their pages with well wishes, writing:

"We are taking this moment to specially thank you for the birthday wishes, prayers and goodwill messages. Thank you for the outpouring of love. God bless you."

Divorce Rumours Surround Moses Bliss and Marie

The timing of the post was significant. In the days leading up to it, a video allegedly featuring Marie had circulated widely on TikTok, prompting bloggers and fans to speculate that the couple's marriage had broken down.

The birthday clip, which showed the two together in relaxed and joyful circumstances, appeared to directly contradict those claims.

Marie, a Ghanaian-British lawyer, also responded in the comments section, writing:

"Awww my favourite person, ❤️ thank you so much my dear husband for making this birthday so special. I love you."

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Moses Bliss stirred the faith of his fans as a video of what he said about his wife battling an ailment some time ago surfaced online.

Fans relieved as Moses Bliss silences rumours of divorce from wife. Credit: mosesbliss

Source: Instagram

The video Moses Bliss shared to celebrate his wife is below:

Reactions to Moses Bliss' Birthday Post

The post, which garnered thousands of reactions on Instagram, prompted a strong wave of reactions from supporters who were relieved to see the couple together.

@okparachioma_a wrote:

"TikTok people Ngwanu comman see😂😂 We love you two so much my kingdom couple"

@awesome_soul0 commented:

"God's own people, foreverBliss family🥰 please this blessed video is too short 🥹😭"

@bukuns_modella stated:

"TikTok and be carrying stupid rumors"

@kouran_official said:

"TikTok people ànd fake news chai may God protect this family"

@qualitynaijastores observed:

"Una come dey resemble each other"

@lukistella202 wrote:

"She remains an ectopic of beauty, Moses Bliss too can take care of a woman wow❤️"

Moses Bliss calls out MC over introduction

Legit.ng also reported that the gospel singer was not pleased with the way the MC introduced his wife during their wedding.

The two lovebirds were the talk of the town on February 29, 2024, as pictures and videos from their traditional wedding filled the internet.

During their vote of thanks, the musician quickly corrected how the MC initially introduced his wife.

Source: Legit.ng