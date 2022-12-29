Grammy award winner Burna Boy has shared a Maybach emblem online after he took delivery of his car as it finally lands in Lagos

The singer had some weeks back made headlines when he shared pictures of three exotic cars he bought at once

Fans and well-wishers of the Nigerian music star have since taken to social media to congratulate him

Nigerian songster Burna Boy is ending 2022 in a different style as he finally takes delivery of his Mercedes Maybach he purchased some weeks back.

Recall that Burna Boy had made headlines after he splashed millions on three exotic cars including a Lamborghini Aventador SJV, a Mercedes Maybach and a customized Bugatti.

Burna Boy shares Maybach's emblem.

Source: Instagram

Well, the Maybach is now in Nigeria at the singer’s mansion in Lagos.

As proof, Burna Boy also took to his Instagram account to share an emblem of the Maybach.



Fans congratulate Burna Boy

Legit.ng captured some of the messages, see them below:

omareign_:

"He is working so hard."

godbless2879:

"How many car at a time burna won drive ."

olarray2:

"Odogwu no be anybody mate … tuale African Giant."

mayor_ysg:

"His face show no lies ."

evansrock081:

"Oku Bugatti oooo."

ovwieboy_

Wen e go reach out turn ? God

skeng7g:

"Two cars shipped already Big giant."

star_cross_19:

"Yes bro."

Burna Boy splashes millions on new cars

The Last Last singer had in November flaunted his new luxury cars worth millions via his Instastory.

While sharing separate pics of the new Lamborgini, and Maybach Benz, Burna Boy also shared a post of him asking a dealer if his custom Bugatti was ready.

Many of the Grammy Award winner's fans flooded social media to celebrate his achievement.

Video shows Burna Boy getting a massage by the seaside

Following his hard work during the year, Burna Boy decided to take some time off stage performance as he was seen in a video that has gone viral getting a massage by the seaside.

The masseuse worked her magic as the singer lay face down.

In the video, the singer was all relaxed during the massage as many of his fans said it was a well-deserved rest.

