President Bola Ahmed Tinubu officially named Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda to a key role in the APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council

The 223-member council will coordinate President Tinubu's re-election bid across all 36 states and the FCT

The APC's move to formalise its campaign structure puts it among the first major parties to organise at this scale ahead of the 2027 elections

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - President Bola Tinubu has appointed Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda as Vice Chairman II of the All Progressives Congress (APC) 2027 Presidential Campaign Council, a move confirmed on Saturday, August 22, 2026.

The appointment was announced as Nigeria's ruling party shifts into a more organised phase of its preparations to return Tinubu to the presidency in the 2027 general elections. The Punch noted this development.

President Bola Tinubu appoints Prof. Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda as Vice Chairman II of the APC 2027 Presidential Campaign Council. Photo credit: Agbu Kefas

Source: Facebook

APC Campaign Council's scope and mandate

According to PM News, the newly formed council comprises 223 members and is designed to serve as the central body coordinating Tinubu's re-election effort. Its responsibilities span political mobilisation, stakeholder engagement, administration, and the planning of campaign activities across all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Party officials say the council will work closely with APC governors, National Assembly members, and grassroots organisations to build a unified national campaign. The strategy is expected to focus on strengthening the party's existing support base while putting the Tinubu administration's record under the "Renewed Hope" agenda before voters.

APC prepares for 2027 election race

By formalising its campaign structure at this stage, the APC is positioning itself as one of the first major political forces to organise at scale ahead of the 2027 elections. Political parties and potential presidential aspirants across the country have already started sharpening their strategies, and the party's early move is widely seen within political circles as a deliberate signal of intent.

Attention is now shifting to what programmes and strategies the council will roll out, and how it plans to deploy the party's national and state machinery in support of the president's bid for a second term.

Prof Yilwatda-led APC steps up preparations for the 2027 election as the party begins to position its leaders and campaign structures for the race. Photo credit: @APCNewMedia

Source: Twitter

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Tinubu gives Omole appointment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu named Ade Omole as Deputy Director, Diaspora Mobilisation I, of the APC Presidential Campaign Council, as the ruling party begins building its machinery for the 2027 presidential election.

Omole is an ICT executive, legal professional and public affairs strategist. He is a prominent figure in Nigeria’s diaspora engagement and is widely recognised as the “Face of the Nigerian Diaspora.” Omole is also a diaspora leader and Chairman of the Nigeria Diaspora Voting Council (NDVC).

Source: Legit.ng