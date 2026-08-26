Raheem, son of billionaire Shade Okoya, announced his exit from music on Instagram on Wednesday, August 26, 2026

The young artist cited an inability to give music the full dedication it deserves alongside his other commitments

Nigerians flooded the comments with brutal reactions to the announcement as they shared their observations about his career

Shade Okoya's son Raheem, better known as Sir Raheem, has officially announced his departure from the music industry, citing an inability to balance his growing commitments with the dedication his craft truly requires.

In a lengthy statement posted to his Instagram page on Wednesday, 26 August 2026, the artist known as Siraheem described his music career as "magical," crediting the journey with giving him experiences he will carry for the rest of his life.

Reactions as Shade Okoya's son Raheem quits music industry, shares heartfelt reason. Photo credit@siraheem

Source: Instagram

He recalled how music started as something he made with close friends purely for bonding, long before it became a public pursuit.

Why Raheem is stepping away from

According to the post, the turning point came when the demands of his other responsibilities made it increasingly difficult to pour everything into his art. Raheem wrote that he has always believed in giving his best to whatever he does, and reaching a point where he could no longer do so for music left him with little choice.

"I no longer feel I can give this craft the effort, patience, and dedication it truly deserves," he wrote, adding that he owed his fans and colleagues "a professional exit."

Shade Okoya's son Raheem speaks about his music career. Photo credit@siraheem

Source: Instagram

Despite the announcement, Raheem left the door slightly ajar. He revealed that he is sitting on what he believes is the best material of his career, material recorded over the past year, and admitted it would be a shame to never release it.

He mentioned plans to channel his creativity into other fields, signing off with the words "the best of me is yet to come."

He also took the time to thank supporters, including figures he referred to as Mr Fantasy and Mr Miyagi, for their roles in what he called "the rollercoaster of this unforgettable year."

Here is the Instagram post made by Raheem about his decision to leave music below:

Nigerians react to Siraheem's exit

The announcement drew sharp responses online, with many questioning how significant the career actually was before its conclusion.

@leeofthegoodlife_ wrote:

"Wetin never even start you don give up"

@p.chase14 reacted:

"I Dey work for my money, you wan follow me chop am"

@tokscute said:

"Pele my dear."

@bidotata commented:

"Try dey advice yourself 4 dis life e get why."

@benbills007 wrote:

"Which music industry, abi na the one inside his Papa house"

@skushi_ex added:

"He for dey sing hin yeye musik go Na, Na only am go dey hear am werey no see royalties collect when Samuel banks wey dey support am before sef comot body"

Billionaire Razaq Okoya's son shows off

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Wahab Okoya, son of Razaq Okoya, the billionaire owner of Eleganza Group, showed off the items in his mother's wardrobe.

Wahab is the son of Shade Okoya, the billionaire industrialist's wife, and her wardrobe did not disappoint.

The wardrobe looks like a fashion store, with numerous handbags, shoes, jewellery, and other expensive items.

Source: Legit.ng