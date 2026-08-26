IRCC Answers 4 Top Questions About Canadian Citizenship in 2026
- Canada's IRCC published answers to the most common questions permanent residents ask about applying for citizenship
- The immigration authority outlined eligibility conditions, application steps, and what candidates should expect during the process
- IRCC also shared guidance on how permanent residents can prepare for the citizenship test and ceremony
PAY ATTENTION: Mark Legit.ng as a preferred source, and our content will appear higher in your Google feed!
Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has addressed four of the most frequently asked questions about becoming a Canadian citizen, targeting permanent residents who are considering starting the application process.
The federal immigration body shared the information via its official X account, @CitImmCanada, offering a structured breakdown of the key steps involved in obtaining citizenship.
Who Can Apply for Canadian Citizenship
According to IRCC, permanent residents must satisfy a set of requirements before they can be considered eligible.
These include holding valid permanent resident status, meeting physical presence requirements in Canada, filing income tax returns where applicable, and demonstrating proficiency in either English or French alongside knowledge of Canadian history, values, and government. IRCC directed those seeking full details to its official eligibility page.
For those who meet the criteria, the application is completed online. Applicants are required to fill out the relevant forms, attach all supporting documents, and pay the prescribed fee before submission.
Processing Times and the Citizenship Test
IRCC noted that processing times differ from case to case and advised applicants to consult the latest estimated timelines on its website before submitting. Once an application is in, candidates can monitor progress through the citizenship application tracker available in their IRCC online account.
Applicants between the ages of 18 and 54 are generally required to sit a citizenship test. The test assesses knowledge of Canada's history, geography, government, laws, and symbols. IRCC pointed candidates to its "Discover Canada" study guide as the primary resource for preparation.
After passing the test, applicants are invited to a citizenship ceremony, which can take place in person or virtually. IRCC said it has published videos to help candidates know what to expect at an in-person ceremony before the day arrives.
Legit.ng has previously reported on Canadian immigration pathways available to Nigerians, including Express Entry and other federal programmes.
IRCC warns applicants over common eligibility error
In a previous report, Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has urged prospective citizenship applicants to confirm their eligibility before submitting an application, warning that errors during the process often lead to avoidable delays.
The immigration body, posting via its official X account @CitImmCanada, said one of the most frequent mistakes applicants make is miscalculating the number of days they have physically spent in Canada, particularly when counting time on a work permit.
Source: Legit.ng
Ibrahim Sofiyullaha (Editorial Assistant) Ibrahim Sofiyullaha is a graduate of First Technical University, Ibadan. He was the founder and pioneer Editor-in-Chief of a fast-rising campus journalism outfit at his university. Ibrahim is a coauthor of the book Julie, or Sylvia, written in collaboration with two prominent Western authors. He was ranked as the 9th best young writer in Africa by the International Sports Press Association. Ibrahim has contributed insightful articles for major platforms, including Sportskeeda in the UK and Motherly in the United States. Email: ibrahim.sofiyullaha@corp.legit.ng