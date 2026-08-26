Canada's IRCC published answers to the most common questions permanent residents ask about applying for citizenship

The immigration authority outlined eligibility conditions, application steps, and what candidates should expect during the process

IRCC also shared guidance on how permanent residents can prepare for the citizenship test and ceremony

Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has addressed four of the most frequently asked questions about becoming a Canadian citizen, targeting permanent residents who are considering starting the application process.

The federal immigration body shared the information via its official X account, @CitImmCanada, offering a structured breakdown of the key steps involved in obtaining citizenship.

IRCC provides guidance on the Canadian citizenship application process. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Who Can Apply for Canadian Citizenship

According to IRCC, permanent residents must satisfy a set of requirements before they can be considered eligible.

These include holding valid permanent resident status, meeting physical presence requirements in Canada, filing income tax returns where applicable, and demonstrating proficiency in either English or French alongside knowledge of Canadian history, values, and government. IRCC directed those seeking full details to its official eligibility page.

For those who meet the criteria, the application is completed online. Applicants are required to fill out the relevant forms, attach all supporting documents, and pay the prescribed fee before submission.

Processing Times and the Citizenship Test

IRCC noted that processing times differ from case to case and advised applicants to consult the latest estimated timelines on its website before submitting. Once an application is in, candidates can monitor progress through the citizenship application tracker available in their IRCC online account.

Applicants between the ages of 18 and 54 are generally required to sit a citizenship test. The test assesses knowledge of Canada's history, geography, government, laws, and symbols. IRCC pointed candidates to its "Discover Canada" study guide as the primary resource for preparation.

After passing the test, applicants are invited to a citizenship ceremony, which can take place in person or virtually. IRCC said it has published videos to help candidates know what to expect at an in-person ceremony before the day arrives.

Legit.ng has previously reported on Canadian immigration pathways available to Nigerians, including Express Entry and other federal programmes.

IRCC warns applicants over common eligibility error

In a previous report, Canada's Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has urged prospective citizenship applicants to confirm their eligibility before submitting an application, warning that errors during the process often lead to avoidable delays.

The immigration body, posting via its official X account @CitImmCanada, said one of the most frequent mistakes applicants make is miscalculating the number of days they have physically spent in Canada, particularly when counting time on a work permit.

Source: Legit.ng