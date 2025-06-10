Nigerian music star Burna Boy gave his fans and netizens something to talk about as he announced the arrival of his new car

Videos made the rounds online, showing the moment the luxury sports car, a McLaren Senna, was delivered to his home

The City Boy crooner, excited about his new acquisition, immediately took to the streets of Lagos to have a feel of his automobile

Nigerian music star Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, has accepted the delivery of his McLaren Senna sports car, as videos of it trend online.

Reports making the rounds online claim that the luxury car is worth N3.5 billion.

Photos and videos showed the Afrobeats star tasting his new ride on the streets of Lagos, shortly after it landed.

Watch videos below:

Legit.ng previously reported that Burna Boy got netizens talking recently after a video of his Tesla Cybertruck surfaced online.

Recall that the artist bought a Cybertruck for one of his closet friends, King Manny.

Sharing a picture of the exquisite automobile, the singer threw some hot shades at his rivals.

According to Burna, some people were filled with 'cho cho cho'. He added that the person or people he was referring to said they were buying a Cybertruck, but no one has seen it.

In one of the videos making the rounds online, the interior and picture of the Cybertruck were displayed.

The seats were wrapped in nylon to show that the truck was brand new.

Celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut mentioned that the truck was worth $165,000, approximately ₦280,500,000.

Burna Boy’s Cybertruck trends

A video popped up online showing the Afrobeats star’s team packing bags of rice into the lavish ride.

Reports claimed that the food items were for street delivery among the less privileged.

Netizens react to Burna Boy’s new car

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

alake_vibze wrote:

"I tap from your grace ❤️🐐."

ontario_son said:

"No artist in the history of afrobeat makes music more than Burna .. He is the blueprint."

oba_diamond_ said:

"All them Odogwu, 7 is real 🖤."

obinna.mathew6 said:

"ODG make you wash am for us 😂."

callme_sgold said:

"ODG my biggest Inspiration!"

burnadoings said:

"Highest 🦍 🙌."

anthony_danielx.x said:

"The greatest there is, the greatest there will ever be."

obinna.mathew6 said:

"OGBU 1 👑💫."

burnaboythegenre said:

"Wan le gbe ge si !!"

vichievcee__ said:

"ODG no be nickname doings dey."

uwakadibia wrote:

"Highest capo 🖤💯."

efeoflagostv wrote:

"Person wey use dollar bill pattern trouser and I need that money."

whozdestiny said:

"Drop that shiiii already 😂 NSOW."

@Ogis1771 said:

"Who listened to what he said,he said he has paid half of their school fees and they are outside shouting big 7."

Burna Boy acquires Ferrari Purosangue

Legit.ng reported that it rained new cars in the Nigerian entertainment industry during December 2024 as the Afrobeats superstar acquired a Ferrari Purosangue.

Recall that the singer's rival, Davido, and Indigenous rapper Zlatan also splashed millions on new cars this Christmas season

Videos of the Grammy artist's new ride went viral online as netizens conversed about its reported amount.

