Ayomiposi Akinloye graduated from Lagos State University in August 2026 with a first-class honours degree in Mass Communication

The LASU graduate shared on LinkedIn how she cried multiple times throughout her university journey, from failed assessments to overwhelming exams

Akinloye revealed she once held a 4.89 GPA but still did not graduate with that score, finishing with a 4.50 CGPA

Ayomiposi Akinloye, a Mass Communication graduate from Lagos State University (LASU), has moved social media users with an honest account of the tears, setbacks, and breakthrough moments that defined her university years, culminating in a first class honours degree.

Writing on LinkedIn in August 2026, Akinloye described her time at LASU as "a mix of 'Thank You, Jesus' and 'God abeg'" — a phrase that captured both the gratitude and desperation she felt across four years of study.

LASU student bags first class after years of tears and setback, shares CGPA. Photo: Ayomiposi A.

Source: UGC

LASU student's tears behind first class degree

The graduate did not hold back in recounting her lowest moments. She described the humiliation of having a lecturer tear her assessment test script in public, prompting her to cry openly despite her friends urging her to compose herself. At that point, she wrote, her only concern was protecting a CGPA that had already taken a significant hit during her 200 level year.

She also recalled breaking down while studying for an exam, overwhelmed by what felt like an endless pile of material. On another occasion, she sat frozen in an examination hall, her mind suddenly blank, and resorted to crying quietly and praying before she could answer a single question.

Results days brought their own heartbreak. There were times, she admitted, when she checked her grades and wept because her CGPA had dropped instead of climbing. At one point she had achieved a 4.89 GPA and a 4.76 CGPA, yet neither figure held through to graduation.

Despite those figures, she finished her degree with a 4.50 CGPA out of 5.0, earning a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication with First Class Honours from the Public Relations and Advertising Department, Class of 2025.

What LASU taught first-class student

Beyond the academic grind, Akinloye reflected on what she considers the more lasting lesson of university life: the value of the people she met along the way. She described the friendships she formed as "good and quality," and credited the experience with teaching her emotional resilience she might never have developed elsewhere.

"University taught me academically, but it also taught me how to get a grip on my emotions," she wrote.

She closed her LinkedIn post by savоuring the moment she moved her graduation tassel to the right, calling it "priceless."

Reactions to the post poured in from her network:

Ooreoluwakiitan Aloba said:

"Congratulations Posi"

Ohaeri Caleb said:

"This is me saying congratulations and well done."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng