Throwback videos of influencer KC Luxury flaunting Virgil Abloh Maybachs and luxury watches went viral after his NDLEA arrest

In one clip, KC Luxury boasted about his cars, claiming no one else had serial number 001

The videos, which have gone viral, have further fueled conversation about the influencer's arrest

Old videos of social media influencer and luxury goods dealer Afolabi Kazeem Michael, widely known as KC Luxury, have flooded Nigerian timelines following news of his arrest by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The clips began circulating widely on Tuesday, August 18, 2026, after the NDLEA announced it had taken the influencer into custody. In the footage, KC Luxury was seen showing off a collection of high-end cars, designer watches and other premium possessions with considerable pride.

Old videos of KC Luxury flaunting his expensive lifestyle resurface online. Credit: kcluxury

Source: Instagram

KC Luxury on cars

One of the most-shared clips featured KC Luxury speaking directly about two Mercedes-Maybachs. He expressed confidence that his collection was unmatched.

"I don't think anybody has serial number 001 Maybach Virgil Ablohs. That aside. I don't think anybody has two Virgil Ablohs of the 150," he said in the video.

A separate clip showed him standing at a vantage point overlooking a row of exotic cars, speaking philosophically about the relationship between wealth and self-worth.

"When you look at the car you drive from upstairs, are you proud? Are you excited? Does it give you joy?" he asked.

In yet another recording, the influencer expressed frustration at those around him, claiming he was surrounded by advice but very little actual support.

Conversation about KC Luxury's arrest heats up after his luxury lifestyle resurfaced. Credit: kcluxury

Source: Instagram

"99% advisors, zero helper. Everybody's an advisor, but when it's time to help, zero helper. Everybody take off," he said.

Videos from his Snapchat account, @kayceeluxury, also featured him posing with expensive timepieces and other luxury goods.

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Yhemo Lee posted a cryptic post after KC Luxury's arrest.

One of the trending videos featuring KC Luxury's lavish lifestyle is below:

Slide the post below to see more clips of KC Luxury's lifestyle:

Bobrisky reacts to KC Luxury arrest

Legit.ng also reported that crossdresser Bobrisky fired back at people he said only found the courage to criticise KC Luxury after the socialite was arrested, branding their behaviour deeply hypocritical.

Bobrisky also extended his criticism to what he described as close associates abandoning KC Luxury at his lowest point.

He made it clear that, in his view, condemning an action and standing by a friend are not mutually exclusive.

Source: Legit.ng