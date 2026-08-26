JAMB warned candidates that O'level results uploaded on its e-Facility Portal could be rejected due to mismatched NIMC details

The board listed false grades, name mismatches, and wrong dates of birth as the key reasons results may fail to upload

JAMB urged all candidates to verify their NIMC details against WAEC, NECO, and NABTEB records before attempting to upload

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has warned candidates that their O'level results risk being rejected or failing to upload on its e-Facility Portal if their National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) details do not exactly match what is on their WAEC, NECO, or NABTEB certificates.

JAMB introduces a new system allowing candidates to upload O'level results from home. Photo: JAMB

Source: Twitter

The board posted the warning via its official X account, @JAMBHQ, directing the message at all candidates preparing to upload their results ahead of the 2026 admissions process.

According to JAMB, three specific problems can trigger an outright rejection or upload failure: discrepancies in recorded grades, mismatches between the name on a candidate's NIMC profile and the name on their examination certificate, and incorrect dates of birth across the two sets of records.

Why the NIMC Match Matters

JAMB's e-Facility Portal cross-checks a candidate's identity against the NIMC database before accepting any uploaded result. Where the personal details on a candidate's examination certificate differ from what the NIMC holds, the system flags the entry and may block the upload entirely, leaving the candidate unable to proceed with the admissions process.

The board stressed that candidates must carry out this verification before they attempt to upload, not after a rejection has already occurred. Corrections to NIMC records typically require a visit to a NIMC enrolment centre, a process that can take time, making early action critical for candidates who discover errors.

What Candidates Should Do

JAMB advised every candidate to place their examination certificate alongside their NIMC details and confirm that the full name, date of birth, and subject grades are recorded identically on both documents. Any difference, no matter how minor in appearance, such as a middle name that appears on one document but not the other, or a date written in a different format, is enough to cause a problem on the portal.

Candidates who find discrepancies are expected to resolve them at the appropriate agency before returning to complete the upload on JAMB's e-Facility Portal.

JAMB: Courses candidates who scored 140-180 can choose

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that for candidates who scored between 140 and 180 in the UTME, several programmes remain available across science, arts and commercial disciplines.

The candidates may only have to make compromises on institutions of choice or preferred courses of study.

Source: Legit.ng