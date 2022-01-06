Singer Burna Boy has started the New Year with a bang as he recently splashed millions on a new luxury ride

The Twice as Tall musician bought himself a Lamborghini Urus Novitec Edition which cost him over N250 million

Burna Boy shared photos of the ride on his Instastory channel as fans, colleagues congratulated the singer for the big boy purchase

Grammy-winning Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy, has started the year 2022 on an interesting and high note.

The superstar recently took members of the online community by surprise after taking to his Instastory channel with an announcement of his latest car purchase.

Burna Boy spent over N250m on a Lamborghini Urus. Photo: @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Burna Boy forked out over N250 million from his savings to acquire a 2022 Lamborghini Novitec Edition luxury automobile.

The expensive ride came in all-black and Burna Boy was quick to post photos on his page.

Sharing the post, the singer wished himself a Merry Christmas and a happy New Year while emphasizing how much God and his family loves him.

In his words:

"Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Damini. God loves you, your family loves you and I love you. You don’t need nothing else."

Check out pictures of Burna’s new whip below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

lagos_abuja_best_massage_ said:

"Congratulations to him. He sings well."

asumbybaby said:

"Congratulations Oluwa burna! Shatta wale go don get muscle pull bayiiii."

official_theclutterexpress said:

"@shattawalenima You dey see am??? E sure me die say your belle go don spoil congratulations @burnaboygram."

symplychi_oma said:

"ODOGWU we are proud of you .....Congratulations . Shatta wale will definitely not like this ."

official_bobby_fredrick said:

"Odogwu keep making the whole of Nigeria proud , more invisible blow to shatta wale jare ."

