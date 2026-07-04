Burna Boy confirmed acquiring a new Bugatti Chiron, reported to be worth N9 billion, at the Afronation concert in Portugal

The Grammy winner also clapped back at his critics who questioned where he intended to drive the expensive car

The report of the singer's latest whip comes shortly after he celebrated his 35th birthday with family and friends

Grammy-winning music superstar Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has caused a buzz on social media after announcing his acquisition of a new and rare Bugatti.

Burna Boy made the announcement during his performance at the Afronation concert in Portugal on Friday, July 3, 2026, while freestyling on stage.

Grammy singer Burna Boy buys custom Bugatti worth over N9 billion. Credit: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

The Afrobeats superstar fired back at critics of his expensive acquisition, saying

"I buy Buggatti them ask which road I go drive am, no be today we dey do road like Julius Berger."

This comes after a car dealer, Abujacar, shared a video unveiling Burna Boy's “one-of-one” widebody Bugatti Chiron by a representative from the Dubai-based luxury customization shop, Venuum.

The custom car featured unique modifications, including the singer’s name engraved on the vehicle’s rear spoiler, which is said to be worth N9 billion.

According to Venuum, the project is a “fully bespoke vision” designed to elevate the standard Bugatti Chiron into a “completely different dimension”.

The customization shop claimed this creation is the world’s first widebody Bugatti Chiron, making it a unique addition to the singer’s collection of exotic vehicles.

Legit.ng also reported that Burna Boy celebrated his 35th birthday with his family and friends. The highlight was the singer's mother's wish.

As Burna Boy blew out the candles on his cake, she told him not to wish for a car since he already has more than enough, and asked him to find a wife.

Mixed reactions as Burna Boy acquires rare Bugatti worth N9 billion. Credit: burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

Moment Burna Boy fired at critics of his new Bugatti is below:

The video showing the moment Burna Boy's customised Bugatti was unvieled his bleow:

Reactions as Burna Boy buys a Bugatti

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions; read the comments below:

TheDarkSide012 commented:

"This is burna without sampling Without 17 writers Without multiple guys around to help him out Raw talent."

kuti__money said:

"Which bugatti u buy this man,something wey u go still returned to the owner Naso u use mouth knack sophia egbeuje that time. We know say u no guide talk now Make we all outsider gather money support u."

Biggie_ESQ commented:

"That line about his Bugatti and Julius Berger roads are beyond moronic."

amyomzzy commented:

"He Dey pain me if i remember say this wiz and this guy no too close again… bro I like the two of them scatter haaa."

MnemonicMnemon6 said:

"If the Bugatti’s GPS says “turn left at the stage,” you’ll be the only one cruising past Burna’s verses."

Burna Boy breaks Billboard Hot 100 record

Legit.ng also reported that Burna Boy broke a major tie with fellow singer Tems to secure the most Billboard U.S. Hot 100 entries by an African artist.

He reached his 9th entry on the chart after his World Cup collaboration with Colombian superstar Shakira debuted at number 75.

The singer also made history as the first African artist to maintain at least one charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 for six consecutive years.

Source: Legit.ng