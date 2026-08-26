Late Nigerian singer St. Janet was buried in her hometown of Abeokuta following her death after a brief illness

Pallbearers in colourful outfits danced with her white coffin in a procession to her final resting place

Her three children wore white lace as they bid farewell to their mother at the emotional ceremony

Nigerian singer Janet Iyun Ajilore, widely known as St. Janet, was laid to rest in Abeokuta, her hometown, on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, in an emotional funeral ceremony that drew tributes from those who loved her.

The singer passed away a few weeks ago after a brief illness. Her family later announced the burial arrangements, which began with a candlelight and artist night held at AIT, Alagbado, before the interment.

St. Janet laid to rest in Abeokuta, children shed tears. Photo credit@stjanet1

Source: Instagram

St. Janet's funeral procession

Videos from the ceremony that have been circulating online on Wednesday, August 26, 2026, captured pallbearers dressed in coordinated, colourful outfits carrying her white coffin through the procession.

They danced as they made their way to her final resting place, accompanied by two women in matching attire who held up a portrait of the late singer.

The White Garment Church conducted the funeral rites, with clergy performing their traditional religious observances at the graveside. One of the clerics was seen pouring water from a white keg over her remains after the coffin had been lowered into the ground.

Tear flow as St. Janet is laid to rest in Abeokuta. Photo credit@stajanet1

Source: Instagram

Children bid farewell to their mother

Among the most moving moments of the ceremony was the sight of St. Janet's three children, two girls and a boy, dressed in white lace. Tears streamed down their faces as they stood before their mother's remains, bidding her a final farewell.

The scenes from the burial have stirred deep emotion among those who watched the footage, reflecting the outpouring of grief for a singer whose voice touched many hearts during her lifetime.

Here is the Instagram video of St Janet's burial in her hometown below:

Yinka Quadri in tears at Ogogo's burial

Legit.ng had reported that veteran Nigerian actor Yinka Quadri was overcome with grief as he attended the burial of his close friend in Ilaro, Ogun State. In a deeply emotional moment, the actor was filmed sobbing uncontrollably as mourners gathered around him to offer comfort.

The heartbreaking scene became even more emotional when Quadri was seen banging on the vehicle carrying his late friend's remains, appearing unable to contain the pain of the loss. Those around him tried to console the veteran actor as he struggled to come to terms with the painful farewell.

Source: Legit.ng