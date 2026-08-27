Carter Efe claimed internet pressure played a role in TikTokers Peller and Jarvis' decision to get married

The Nigerian content creator also explained why he was not invited to the TikTok couple's wedding

Carter shared how social media pressure once pushed him to fake happiness on camera during his own relationship

Nigerian content creator and streamer Carter Efe has sparked conversation after claiming that social media pressure drove TikTok stars Peller and Jarvis towards marriage, while also opening up about the emotional toll online relationships have taken on him personally.

Carter made the remarks during an interview that circulated on X on August 26, 2026, where he spoke candidly about the dynamics of relationships involving public-facing content creators.

Nigerian content creator Carter Efe comments on Peller and Jarvis’ marriage after their August wedding. Photo: carterefe/peller089

Source: Instagram

On Peller and Jarvis specifically, Carter did not hold back. He described the couple's relationship as fake and offered a blunt theory about their upcoming nuptials.

"The internet is crazy. It pressured them to marry," he said.

He also addressed his conspicuous absence from their wedding guest list, suggesting the couple viewed him as a threat to the narrative they had built online.

"Na why them no invite me come their marriage, them dey see me as witch, so them no invite me," Carter said.

Carter Efe on how social media controls relationships

Beyond the couple, Carter Efe used the interview to speak more broadly about how online audiences can distort personal relationships, particularly for women in the content creation space.

"I know how women that love the content space behave. IG comments and engagement control women when they're in a relationship," he said.

He argued that relentless commentary from followers can nudge couples into making decisions, including major life choices, that they might never have considered otherwise.

"To be honest, na pressure dey make some people dey go do wetin them suppose no do because of the comments wey them dey see online," Carter added.

Carter Efe shares his views on Peller and Jarvis’ marriage and his experience with public relationships. Photo: carterefe/peller089

Source: Instagram

Carter Efe's own battle with online pressure

The content creator also reflected on a difficult period in his own past relationship, where the lines between content and real life became dangerously blurred.

He said there was a time when he was unable to film or post anything without his partner being present, as followers had come to expect them to appear together constantly.

When things got rocky between them, Carter Efe said they still had to put on a performance for the camera, sometimes right after a heated argument.

"Do you know how many times I will cry? We go fight, fight before we start content, before we even shoot, before we face camera," he recalled.

He said the experience ultimately pushed him to reclaim control of his personal life and stop letting audience expectations dictate his choices.

"I have to use my own brain. I said no. It cannot continue like this. If you don't understand the internet, internet will put your head, then you will start regretting like four or five years later that these people don't really care about you," Carter warned.

The streamer, who has been close with Afrobeats singer Davido recently, also stated that, going forward, he would not pursue a relationship with another content creator or celebrity, citing the unique pressures that come with two public figures dating each other.

Watch Carter Efe speak about Peller and Jarvis' wedding below:

Peller begs fans for help over Jarvis

Legit.ng previously reported that Peller made a video begging Nigerians for money to operate on Jarvis' mouth tumour.

Jarvis had made a video and said the tumour made her quit her Al niche, as she said she was waiting for the result of the test.

In the recording, Peller noted that the operation would need over N30million and that he had opened a GoFundMe for her.

Source: Legit.ng