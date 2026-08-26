Mautonthen Hunwi graduated from Lagos State University with a BSc in Physiology at just 20 years old

She admitted she almost did not share the news, revealing a long habit of burying her achievements despite an impressive portfolio

Her post opened up about unlearning the belief that personal worth is tied to how much one can achieve

Mautonthen Hunwi, a 20-year-old fresh graduate of Lagos State University, almost kept her graduation to herself, just as she had done with nearly every milestone before it.

Writing on LinkedIn in August 2026, Hunwi announced that she had completed her Bachelor of Science degree in Physiology at LASU, but the post came with a confession. She had considered staying silent about it entirely.

LASU student who bagged degree at 20 shares unexpected experience in school. Photo: Mautonthen Hunwi

Source: UGC

LASU student shares undergraduate achievements

Despite graduating with what she described as an objectively impressive portfolio, Hunwi revealed that most of her accomplishments had been built quietly, away from public view, and that none of it had ever truly felt like enough.

She entered university sheltered and privileged in some respects, but carrying a relentless internal pressure to do more and achieve more, a voice she said never quieted no matter how much she accomplished.

University, she wrote, ended up teaching her something she had not expected to learn: how to slow down, sit with uncertainty, and exist without chasing the next achievement to prove she was moving forward.

The most significant lesson, she shared, was unlearning the belief that her value as a person depended on what she could produce or accomplish.

LASU student who graduated at 20 celebrates success

A line from a poem by Havfy Hafsat Abdullahi stayed with her through that process. The line, "That someone else is winning doesn't mean you're losing," shifted how she viewed the lives and timelines of people around her. She wrote that she stopped measuring herself against others who had entirely different circumstances and opportunities, and found some peace in that change of perspective.

She was clear that ambition itself was not the problem. She still wants to build, learn, and discover how far she can go. What she is choosing to leave behind is the habit of running purely out of fear of standing still.

Hunwi closed her LinkedIn post by thanking friends, including Dorcas Tonueyi and Favour Peters, alongside her mentors, lecturers, and colleagues, describing each of them as part of her story.

She also asked her readers a question:

"What's something you've had to unlearn about success or ambition?"

The post drew warm responses from her network.

Fareedah Yusuf said:

"Congratulations sis! Onwards and Upwards ❤️🥂 Keep it going!"

Elizabeth Adepoju said:

"Congratulations Hunwi, super proud of how much you have achieved, Cheers to greatness ahead."

Prince Isaac Orji said:

"Congratulations🎉👏 Mautonthen, on your recent graduation🎓 and God's abundant grace."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU BGS shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng