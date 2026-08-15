Nigerian streamer Peller publicly asked fans online for help funding a G-Wagon, setting a dramatic 24-hour challenge

Real estate investor and philanthropist Mansa responded by gifting Peller a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon worth N300 million

Videos from the automobile shop showing Peller's reaction quickly spread across social media, drawing massive fan attention

Nigerian content creator and streamer Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, received a Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon worth N300 million on August 15, 2026, just 24 hours after going online to appeal for exactly that.

The luxury SUV came from Mansa, a real estate investor and philanthropist who is also one of Peller's most prominent TikTok supporters. The speed of the gift left fans across social media stunned.

Nigerian content creator Peller shows off his new N300 million luxury SUV. Photo: peller089

Source: Instagram

Peller's challenge that kickstarted it all

The day before, on August 14, Peller had shared with his audience that he intended to buy a G-Wagon for his wife, Jarvis (Amadou Aminata), so their future child could ride in style.

After checking the price tag, he admitted it was beyond his immediate reach and issued a 24-hour challenge, calling for "another Ochacho" to step up and make it happen.

The reference was to King Ochacho, who had earlier gifted the couple a N400 million Abuja mansion following their high-profile wedding in early August 2026.

Mansa accepted the challenge before the clock ran out.

Peller at the wheel

Videos that spread widely on X on August 15 captured Peller at the dealership, visibly shocked as he signed the receipt and saw the N300 million figure in writing.

He later got behind the wheel and accelerated hard, alarming his associate Kolu in the process.

Kolu urged him to slow down and offered to take over driving duties, but Peller refused, telling him he could not handle the G-Wagon. Peller also shared plans to wrap the car in pink.

The moment has generated significant buzz online, with fans celebrating how quickly his appeal was answered.

Some, however, noted that the G-Wagon was originally intended as a gift for his wife, Jarvis.

Watch Peller receive the G-Wagon gift in the video below:

Fans react to Peller's new car gift

Here are some reactions from social media:

@auntytalkytalky wrote:

"Washing machine"

@Onu516981924063 commented:

"Na content, all of these are not real, later them go still carry the car back"

@Onu516981924063 also added:

"This boy never talk how they are making all these money on social media, this thing is not by coins, something is hiding somewhere, but one day, everywhere go blur"

@ogarichie_ reacted:

"Make una sha Dey launder the funds 😂"

@tee4tayo1 said:

"Give all these gifts then begin pressing the buttons."

@bankyhunter wrote:

"Kolu Dey look like, oga mi make I pick small Lexus na 😂"

Peller drives his new G-Wagon after receiving the luxury vehicle as a gift. Photo: peller

Source: Instagram

Peller fires back at critics of his early marriage

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian TikTok content creator Peller sparked debate online by claiming that advice to delay marriage until one’s 30s or 40s stems from poverty, not wisdom.

In a viral video, he defended marrying young, arguing that financial hardship forced older generations to postpone marriage rather than a deeper understanding of relationships.

Peller urged young people in love to act without fear of societal expectations, insisting that waiting is unnecessary when genuine feelings are present.

Source: Legit.ng