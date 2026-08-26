Wizkid, one of Nigeria's Big 3 alongside Burna Boy and Davido, has built a car collection that matches his global music status

The Star Boy's love for luxury vehicles is well known, reflecting a lifestyle funded by chart-topping hits and major international collaborations

Legit.ng takes a closer look at the expensive cars parked in the Afrobeats star's garage

Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid or Star Boy, has carved out a place among Nigeria's most celebrated music exports alongside Burna Boy and Davido. His rise from the streets of Surulere to international stages spanning London, New York, and beyond has been nothing short of remarkable.

The singer first caught widespread attention with "Holla at Your Boy" and has since collaborated with some of the biggest names in global music, including Drake, Beyoncé, and Justin Bieber. Over a career spanning more than a decade, his catalogue of chart-topping hits and groundbreaking achievements has made him one of the wealthiest and most recognised African artists in the world.

Wizkid reportedly splurged N1.7 billion on a new Mercedes Maybach in 2026. Credit: wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

Wizkid's Love for Luxury Cars

With success of that scale comes significant financial power, and Wizkid has not been shy about channelling that wealth into his personal tastes. Despite being known for a relatively low-key public lifestyle compared to his peers, the Star Boy shares one thing in common with Davido and Burna Boy: a deep appreciation for luxury automobiles.

Wizkid's garage is reportedly home to a collection of high-end vehicles that reflect both his taste and his status in the music industry. From sleek European sports cars to imposing luxury SUVs, the vehicles associated with the Nigerian superstar are as attention-grabbing as the music that built his fortune.

In this article, Legit.ng dives into the expensive cars in Wizkid's garage. Read them below:

1. Wizkid reportedly buys Maybach worth ₦1.7 billion

Earlier in 2026, reports surfaced on social media that Wizkid has reportedly acquired a 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL680, adding another exclusive vehicle to his impressive luxury car collection.

The 2026 Maybach SL680, a limited edition, was reported to be worth up to ₦1.7 billion.

According to Mercedes, the SL680 comes with a sporty 4.0-liter V8 biturbo engine with 577 horsepower rearing to go.

2. Wizkid buys N1.4bn Ferrari hours after it was analysed

In 2025, Wizkid was in the news for buying a brand-new Ferrari SF90, which cost more than N1.4 billion, shortly after it was analysed by popular luxury influencer Ola of Lagos.

Ola of Lagos congratulated Wizkid and shared his thoughts on his new whip. The unexpected move by the Essense hit maker caused a buzz and further confirmed his love for luxury cars.

3. Wizkid coughs up a whopping N1.4 billion for a Ferrari Sports Car

Wizkid's manager and baby mama Jada P, drops hint about singer's Cyber Truck. Credit: wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

In 2023, Wizkid was reported to have splurged a whopping N1.4 billion to acquire a Ferrari Sports Car (Assetto Fiorano).

According to Ola of Lagos, the Ferrari Assetto Fiorano is a unique piece that is usually driven most by A-list footballers.

He also noted that only five of the unique automobiles were available on the African continent, and the Afrobeats singer Big Wiz owns one of the three in Nigeria.

4. Wizkid's McLaren 750S MSO is worth N1.5 billion

In 2024, Wizkid acquired the McLaren 750S MSO, which came with the exclusive McLaren Special Operations (MSO) customization.

The exterior design included a prominent front splitter, sculpted side air intakes, and an active rear wing. The doors open upward, creating dramatic visual impact on arrival. It reportedly cost N1.5 billion.

5. Wizkid Lamborghini Urus worth N101m

In 2018, the Nigerian Star Boy acquired a Lamborghini Urus, further confirming his love for Italian supercars.

He made the expensive acquisition after he joined the list of highest paid artists in the world following his performance at a royal wedding at one of the world’s top private residences, Umaid Bhawan Palace in India.

6. Wizkid buys Rolls-Royce Cullinan

In 2022, Wizkid added the Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which sits at the pinnacle of luxury SUVs, to his collection.

The 2022 Rolls-Royce Cullinan's price ranged from N750m to N1.4 billion. Aside from its exterior, the interior makes it special as it comes with fine leathers meticulously made.

7. Lamborghini Aventador reportedly worth N3 billion

In 2025, Wizkid bought the Lamborghini Aventador, a supercar, featuring dramatic styling and extreme performance.

The Aventador, said to be worth N3 billion, comes with scissor doors, Y-shaped LED headlights, a low roofline, among others.

8. Jada P drops hints about Wizkid's Tesla Cybertruck

In 2025, Wizkid's baby mama and manager, Jada Pollock, shared pictures showing a glimpse into her family’s recent outings.

However, the highlight was one of the slides that showed their newly acquired Tesla Cybertruck. Jada playfully posed next to the high-end vehicle while their first son, Zion, was spotted seated inside, smiling for the camera.

A brand new Tesla Cybertruck costs between ₦185 million and ₦480 million in Nigeria.

Slide the post below to see a picture of the Tesla Cybertruck:

Car dealer debunks rumours about Wizkid

Legit.ng previously reported that a car dealer, Polanco, addressed viral rumours about Wizkid's Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

Rumour mills claimed the singer was yet to pay the debt he had incurred on the Ferrari SF90 Stradale sports car. Others claimed Wizkid only rented it, as the expensive car had been posted for sale again.

The car dealer, who described Wizkid as one of their valued customers, said he was not indebted to them in any way.

"Wizkid paid the full purchase price of the car in cash, has no debt, and the Ferrari is not rented," Polanco confirmed.

Source: Legit.ng