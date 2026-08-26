Davido has built one of Nigeria's most expensive car collections, spanning Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Bentley and Tesla over a decade

The Afrobeats star is widely reported as the first person in Africa to own a customised 2025 Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid valued at about ₦1.4 billion

In this article, Legit.ng took a look at Davido’s expensive car collection and how his garage has evolved over the years

When you are one of the biggest Afrobeats superstars on the planet, your lifestyle has to match your status.

For David Adedeji Adeleke, better known globally as Davido, every new car is a statement, and the collection he has built over the past decade is nothing short of extraordinary.

Davido’s luxury car garage includes a Lamborghini Revuelto, Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Mercedes-Maybach SL680. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

The Grammy-nominated music icon and son of billionaire businessman Adedeji Adeleke has built a lavish lifestyle around his global music success.

While some online entertainment and lifestyle platforms estimate Davido’s personal net worth at approximately $150 million (roughly ₦240 billion), this figure remains an unverified public estimate.

Authoritative financial tracking publications such as Forbes have not officially published an audited net-worth figure for the singer.

With that kind of reported financial power, Davido has continued to acquire some of the rarest, fastest and most luxurious cars in the world.

But his fleet is not just a random assortment of expensive vehicles. It is a timeline of automotive milestones that shows his rise from a young Afrobeats star to a global music icon.

From roaring V12 supercars to cutting-edge electric vehicles, luxury SUVs and bespoke Maybachs, here is a look at how Davido’s car collection has evolved from 2016 to 2026.

1. 2016 – The Audi R8 Convertible

Davido’s love affair with supercars began in November 2016, when he gifted himself a convertible Audi R8 for his 23rd birthday.

The sleek German sports car was powered by a V10 engine producing 413 horsepower and could accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.7 seconds.

The Audi R8 marked the high-octane start of Davido’s collection of high-end rides and set the tone for the expensive cars that followed.

Audi R8 marks the high-octane start of Davido’s collection of high-end rides and sets the tone for the expensive cars that follow. Photo: davido

Source: Original

2. 2018 – Bentley Bentayga

After the massive success of his historic 30 Billion concert, Davido rewarded himself in 2018 with a gorgeous white Bentley Bentayga.

Valued at more than ₦100 million at the time, the luxury SUV was powered by a mighty W12 twin-turbo engine producing up to 626 horsepower.

The Bentley quickly became one of OBO’s most photographed vehicles of that era and showed his growing taste for high-end luxury SUVs.

Davido rewards himself in 2018 with a gorgeous white Bentley Bentayga. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

3. 2021 – Rolls-Royce Cullinan and Lamborghini Aventador

In 2021, Davido officially entered the elite class of Rolls-Royce owners when he bought a Rolls-Royce Cullinan.

The luxury SUV was valued at around ₦500 million, with a twin-turbo 6.7-litre V12 engine and a custom handcrafted interior.

That same year, the DMW boss added a Lamborghini Aventador worth between ₦300 million and ₦500 million.

Powered by a V12 engine producing 759 horsepower, the supercar could sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds.

Davido buys Lamborghini Aventador worth between ₦300 million and ₦500 million. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

4. 2022 – Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600

Following a legendary sold-out show at London’s famous O2 Arena, Davido added a 2022 Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 to his collection.

The luxury SUV was worth about ₦250 million and came with a 4.0-litre V8 Biturbo engine paired with EQ Boost hybrid technology.

5. 2023 – Virgil Abloh Maybach, second Aventador and Range Rover Vogue

The year 2023 brought some of the rarest and most sought-after cars into Davido’s garage.

First was the Mercedes-Maybach S680 Virgil Abloh Edition, a limited-edition masterpiece worth about ₦400 million.

Omo Baba Olowo (OBO) acquired the luxury car shortly after his Timeless concert in Lagos. Designed by the late fashion visionary Virgil Abloh, only 150 units of the model exist globally.

Not done yet, Davido also added a second Lamborghini Aventador to his fleet. The V12 supercar was valued at over $800,000, with the cost rising to more than ₦500 million after shipping and Nigerian import clearance.

His 2023 collection also included a 2024 Range Rover Vogue, valued at about ₦350 million.

The elegant British SUV quickly became one of the singer’s go-to vehicles for high-profile outings in Lagos.

Davido buys a Mercedes-Maybach S680 Virgil Abloh limited edition. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

6. 2024 – Davido's electric power and luxury expansion

The year 2024 marked a major shift towards futuristic electric vehicles while Davido also expanded his wider convoy.

He purchased not one but two Tesla Cybertrucks, including the top-tier Cyberbeast edition.

Each Cybertruck was valued at around ₦400 million, adding a striking futuristic design to his collection of traditional supercars.

The Unavailable crooner also acquired a Rolls-Royce Spectre Electric worth more than ₦1 billion.

The Spectre is Rolls-Royce’s first ultra-luxury electric coupe, and Davido was widely reported as the first celebrity in Nigeria to own one.

His luxury car dealer also surprised him with a fully customised 2024 Cadillac Escalade for his birthday.

The gift arrived just weeks after Davido had reportedly spent more than ₦2 billion on cars.

Beyond his personal luxury vehicles, the 30BG boss also upgraded the vehicles used by his security and travelling team.

His convoy included a Toyota Land Cruiser LC300 and a Toyota Prado, with the Prado alone valued at more than ₦120 million.

GAC Motors also gifted Davido and Chioma two brand-new GAC Trupchi GS8 luxury MPVs following their wedding tagged CHIVIDO, in 2025.

To close out the year, the Afrobeats singer, who is Osun state Governor Ademola Adeleke's nephew, treated himself to a brand-new 2025 Rolls-Royce Phantom worth more than ₦1 billion.

The Phantom is powered by a twin-turbo V12 engine and features an intelligent suspension system that uses cameras and sensors to scan the road ahead and help the car glide smoothly over bumps.

Davido buys a Tesla Cybertruck. Photo: davido

Source: Instagram

7. 2025 – Rolls-Royce Cullinan Series II and Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid

Davido’s 2025 acquisitions pushed his garage further into billion-naira territory.

To celebrate his Grammy nomination, he acquired a 2025 Rolls-Royce Black Badge Cullinan Series II valued at about ₦1.08 billion.

The 592-horsepower luxury SUV is powered by a twin-turbo V12 engine and combines the imposing presence of the Cullinan with Rolls-Royce’s sportier Black Badge treatment.

The singer also made headlines with his customised 2025 Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid, valued at about ₦1.4 billion.

The hybrid supercar combines a massive V12 engine with three electric motors to produce a staggering 1,001 horsepower.

Davido was widely reported as the first person in Africa to purchase the customised model, adding another rare machine to his already impressive garage.

8. 2026 – Mercedes-Maybach SL680 convertible

One of Davido’s most recent major acquisitions is the 2026 Mercedes-Maybach SL680 convertible.

The car was ordered in mid-2025 and officially delivered to the singer’s Lagos home by US-based auto dealer Mr Jay in May 2026.

The model carries a base US MSRP of about $250,000, but shipping, clearing and Nigerian customs duties can push its total landed cost to between ₦700 million and ₦1.2 billion.

His customised model features the “White Ambience” design, combining an obsidian black metallic hood with a MANUFAKTUR opalite white magno body.

The car also rides on exclusive 21-inch forged wheels, while the cabin is lined with Crystal White Nappa leather.

Under the bonnet is a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 577 horsepower, allowing the roadster to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.1 seconds.

The purchase made waves online because it came just a day after fellow Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy, also known as African Giant and the boss of the Seven and Outsiders fanbase, acquired a reported ₦3.2 billion McLaren Senna.

9. Spreading the love: Davido buys cars for his inner circle

Davido’s expensive car purchases are not limited to himself. He has also shown his generosity by upgrading the rides of people close to him.

Following his Miami wedding to Chioma, Davido upgraded his wife’s ride to a brand-new 2025 Mercedes-Benz G-Wagon.

In June 2026, Davido also surprised Chioma’s personal assistant, Dynasty “The Great”, with a brand-new Maserati Levante Q4. The luxury SUV was valued at more than ₦100 million.

A visibly overwhelmed Dynasty shared his excitement online after receiving the surprise, writing:

“Omg I wasn't expecting this surprise this morning... this gift right here is just crazy.”

"Thank you @davido @thechefchi may god continue to bless you guys . @m_jautos thank you 🙏🏾"

Davido’s multi-billion naira garage

From the convertible Audi R8 he bought for his 23rd birthday to the billion-naira Lamborghini Revuelto and Mercedes-Maybach SL680, Davido’s car collection has grown dramatically over the past decade.

His garage now covers several corners of the luxury market, including Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, Mercedes-Maybach, Bentley, Range Rover, Tesla and other high-end brands.

More than a collection of expensive vehicles, the cars chart the different stages of Davido’s career and the remarkable lifestyle that has followed his rise to global Afrobeats stardom.

Watch the video showing Davido's car collection below:

Inside Davido’s Eko Atlantic mansion

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido acquired land at Eko Atlantic for ₦2.5 billion to build his multimillion-naira mansion.

The Afrobeats star recently visited the site, where excited workers welcomed him with loud cheers and chants of “OBO”.

Davido revealed that his 17-room, five-floor mansion will feature a music studio, club space and lounge.

Source: Legit.ng