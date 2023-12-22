Nigerian Afrobeats global star Burna Boy made the internet shake with the latest Christmas gift he bought himself

A trending video made by the singer's assistant showed off the Ferrari 812 GTS that landed in the country, courtesy of the I Told Them hitmaker

The reports going around revealed that the self-acclaimed African giant purchased the luxury ride for over $700,000

As the Christmas season envelopes the atmosphere, Nigerian international singer Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, best known as Burna Boy, ignited a frenzy online.

A viral video captured the singer's latest ride he got himself this festive period, reportedly over $700k (N700m).

Burna Boy spends $700k on a brand new Ferrari 812 GTS Credit: @burnaboygram, @big7records

Source: Instagram

The exquisite car, identified as a Ferrari 812 GTS, was captured in the night along with some of the Last Last hitmaker's crew members.

A user named @Big7Record shared the vibrant video of the expensive vehicle on social media with the tag, "OGG new Ferrari."

See the video below:

Did Burna Boy buy Stefflon Don new Rolls Royce?

Netizens called out Burna Boy when the news of his ex-lover, Stefflon Don, getting a Rolls Royce on her birthday went viral.

The singer, who used to be in a relationship with Afrobeats artiste Burna Boy, was left stunned when clips of her birthday gift arrived at her London crib.

In a fresh update, Burna Boy's car dealer, Anani Bertin, put up a post on his Instagram page, confirming rumours and speculations.

Video of Burna Boy and Stefflon Don reuniting goes viral

Legit.ng earlier reported that a video of the Nigerian singer and his ex, Stefflon Don, rekindling their old flames sparked reactions online.

This new clip showed the moment both artists met and reunited at an airport. Stefflon Don was seen in Burna Boy's arms, showering the Afrofusion star with kisses.

The video of the music stars kissing came hours after it went viral that Burna Boy gifted Stefflon Don a Rolls Royce Cullinan for her 32nd birthday.

Burna Boy's sister Nisi acquires 2024 Porsche Taycan

Upcoming singer Nissi Ogulu, sister to Afrobeats legend Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, better known as Burna Boy, also splashed millions of naira to purchase the latest 2024 Porsche Taycan for over $100,000.

Video of the multi-talented creative at a foreign car mart, while admiring her new ride made its way to the internet.

Source: Legit.ng