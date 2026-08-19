Nigerian actor and nightlife personality Yhemo Lee shared a cryptic Snapchat post on August 18, 2026, as news of socialite KC Luxury's arrest dominated headlines

KC Luxury was arrested by the NDLEA on August 13 at Lagos airport with 184.5kg of cocaïne worth approximately $27.7 million

Many online users linked Yhemo Lee's post to KC Luxury's high-profile case, with some calling it a very disgusting thing to say

Nigerian actor and nightlife figure Yhemo Lee, whose real name is Idowu Adeyemi, has stirred online controversy after a Snapchat post he shared on August 18, 2026, was widely read as a commentary on the arrest of Lagos socialite KC Luxury.

In his post, rather than addressing the arrest directly, Yhemo Lee offered what many interpreted as street philosophy on crime and consequence.

Yhemo Lee’s cryptic social media post sparks debate as KC Luxury’s arrest dominates Nigerian headlines. Photo: yhemo_lee/kc_luxury

Source: Instagram

Yhemo Lee's post read:

"Nobody holy!! But we brutal pass each other and we get mind pass each other. Who thief 100 naira and who thief $10m, both of them na thief but one get mind pass the other. Lastly na who dem catch be crim!nal."

He closed the post with a cautionary line:

"As we Dey find wetin we go chop, make we no jam wetin go chop us."

KC Luxury's arrest by NDLEA

The post landed just days after the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency announced the arrest of Afolabi Kazeem Michael, popularly known as KC Luxury.

Operatives recovered 184.5kg of cocaïne from a Lagos courier firm, with the haul valued at approximately $27.7 million, or roughly ₦39 billion.

Michael was apprehended on August 13 at Murtala Muhammed International Airport as he attempted to board a flight to Paris.

The NDLEA described him as a key player in an international drug network that used Nigeria as a transit route.

Given the timing and tone of Yhemo Lee's words, a significant number of social media users drew a direct line between his post and the KC Luxury case.

Both men are known within Lagos's high-profile social circles, and the post's core message, that only those who get caught are truly considered criminals, struck many as troubling rather than insightful.

Yhemo Lee is recognised for his music, his acting work, including his appearance in Gangs of Lagos, and his considerable influence in Nigeria's nightlife scene.

Check out Yhemo Lee's post that sparked backlash below:

Netizens react to Yhemo Lee's Snapchat post

Legit.ng compiled reactions from users online:

@KhaledTochi wrote:

"Something fishy going on. 👀"

@SisterOgoo asked:

"Which kain talk be this one? Is he into same business too?"

@Peace_Makarr responded:

"Orientation like 'Nobody Holy, be a bigger thief, Na who dem catch be thief, as we dey find something to chop' (always taking but never giving anything of value like cancer cells) are part of the major reasons our black society is lagging. We need better orientation. If we put ourselves to good work and offer value to the world, we won't be looking for the next victim to eat; we would be eating well from our honest labour. So, he should cut the cr@p and not cast his bad orientation on our young and growing minds. Young bright minds, don't listen to him. Pursue value, offer value, and watch the world dance to your tunes. Na person be Elon Musk. Bigger thief my foot, rubbish."

@smileharkym added:

"He just admitted say him be thief just part of bigger thieves....these guys eat, drink, clothes themselves from thieving, na some people role model be this...tuafaka!!!"

Yhemo Lee comes under scrutiny as his cryptic post fuels discussion following KC Luxury’s arrest in Lagos. Photo: yhemo_lee/kc_luxury

Source: Instagram

Yhemo Lee denies Lil Frosh slap claim

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yhemo Lee denied Lil Frosh’s claim that he slapped him at a party, insisting they had never met.

The nightlife figure said Lil Frosh caused a commotion with security personnel and that he asked Dosh Lowkey to intervene.

Yhemo Lee added that he only saw the slap allegation online hours after leaving the event, as the conflicting accounts sparked reactions from fans.

Source: Legit.ng