Actor Tony Umez proved that he is not only focused on creatively interpreting movie roles but also has a thing for fashion

He wore a stylish black Agbada over a shirt and trousers which he combined with a black cap that gave him a dapper look

The handsome movie star wore expensive accessories to complement his attire as fans drool over him

Nollywood actor Tony Umez was looking sharp and gorgeous in his lovely black Agbada.

The father of four posted pictures of his outfit on his Instagram page as he welcomed his fans to May.

Tony Umez rocks stylish traditional outfits.

Source: Instagram

Tony, who loves to dance, wore his Agbada over his long-sleeve shirt and trousers, and he rocked a matching black cap that made him look adorable

The 59-year-old role interpreter rocked a luxurious gold wristwatch and necklace that exuded class. His black shoes looked fabulous on him and he showed excitement as he struck different poses during his photoshoot session.

See Tony Umez's outfit in the slides below:

Fans react to Tony Umez's outfit

Check out what some fans have said about Tony Umez's look below:

@onyinye_nj:

"He's aging handsomely."

@msss_bukola:

"Watched him growing up! The days of Submission, Died Wretched, and the likes. Good old days."

@yomide_alaso:

"Hey dorling."

@freshbydotun

"Freshest Uncle Tee,"

@inibokunokougbo:

"Living legend."

@mo_bewa:

"Uncle T."

Tony Umez writes love letter to wife

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tony and his wife, Ogo Patsy, were celebrating their marriage milestone.

The celebrity couple marked their 24th wedding anniversary on November 16, 2023, with adorable photos.

Not stopping there, the movie star showered praises on his woman as he credited her for being his rock and lucky charm.

Tony Umez shares love-up pics

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Tony Umez and his wife were in a big celebration mood as they mark their 23rd wedding anniversary on November 16, 2022 .

Tony showed off pictures of him and his wife publicly displaying affection as he thanked God for how far he has brought them.

Fans and followers of the actor have since taken to the comment section to celebrate with him and his wife.

