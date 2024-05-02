Popular Nigerian comedian Sabinus has taken to social media to lament about his experiences with unclean fans

In a video posted online, the skitmaker shared how many fans would greet him by putting his head in their armpits

Sabinus went on to remind them that the government is against spraying naira notes and not perfumes

Nigerian comedian Chukwuemeka Ejekiru aka Sabinus has cried out online following his encounter with unclean fans.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the father of one shared a video where he complained bitterly about fans who smell.

Fans react as Sabinus laments in video. Photos: @mrfunny1

Source: Instagram

According to Sabinus, the Nigerian government is only against the people spraying naira notes at parties and not against people spraying perfumes.

He went on to explain how his line of work makes him greet a lot of fans and how some of these people hug him by putting his head in their armpits. He advised people to shave and to also buy cheap deodorants so that they would not end up killing others with their armpits.

In his words:

“Come na naira wey government say make we no spray, no be perfume o, some people no dey spray perfume again o, wetin dey really happen? Person go dey smell of onions, some people no dey shave armpits, shave your armpits, but roll-on N1000, N1500, spray am! Nothing wey person no dey see for road, u know say this thing, nobody wey we no dey hug, dem go just carry our head put for armpit, Sabinus go just quench from there, na so person go just die from armpit one day.”

See the video below:

Netizens react as Sabinus laments

Sabinus’ complaints about fans raised a series of mixed reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

mr_lyfe:

“Why are u like this??? ”

promise_kizzy:

“This mannnn .”

Ss1cashofficial:

“That second slide come resemble the video wey cause quarrel between Fc n 30bg u dey cry Abi u dey beg ?”

Mc_filosopher:

“Death by Armpit odour .”

sparrow_tmg:

“Lmfaooooooo.”

Donbaba_of_lagos:

“ This Man Sef.”

fay_vhour_:

“E shock you?”

chichopz:

“Me know dey understand you again oooooo Sir Sir.”

wealthybee_official:

“Go Dey smell Suya onions .”

veryfairman1:

“No be lie ooo .”

Made_man_k:

“Yes oh na everything government talk oh, me I no want wahala .”

ekesonmoney_:

“This one no be meme. As you dey pray for long life, try dey spray perfume make others live long too .”

mr.2kay:

“Mumu boy!!! Where u don go wey dem won k!ll u with body odour .”

