Friends and colleagues of Nigerian rapper Oladips caused a stir online with the announcement that he is alive

The news of the death of the musician devastated the Nigerian music industry and his fans, as many wished it to be a rumour

The startling revelation around the Lalakukulala singer's new development brought some sort of ease and hope to the entertainment scene

Nigerians are in total shock as friends and colleagues of the late rapper Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips, claim he is alive.

Hours before he was announced dead, Oladips caused a stir online as fans worried about his safety via a viral video that saw the moment he fell.

His management revealed his death on Tuesday, November 14, in a message posted on his Instagram account on Wednesday, November 15. They also revealed that Oladips had been fighting demons within himself for almost two years.

In a new update, a Nigerian musician, Qudus Fakoya Oluwadamilare, better known as Qdot, took to Instagram on Thursday night, November 16, to announce, to everyone's shock, that his friend is, in fact, still alive and well.

Another close associate of the singer known as Sircoolest took to his social media account to say:

"Oladips is alive he just finished eating Rice And Turkey here, he will post his Apology video when his New Album finally enters number 1 in Nigeria"

Announcements about Oladip's being alive spark reactions online

thebennyboom:

"Sha make sure you drag Mohbad along from that side Hallelujah someone. angry and happy tho."

__funkygold:

"If it’s true:: Make he come out come use him mouth talk ham first."

realmcfis:

"This is not funny if this is true make una no Dey use death play oh."

iamolaagold:

"You don’t need to h*rt me before your you blown,you don’t need to fake de@th before your album top 1 odele go far without God o."

simplydebb:

"What kind of rubbish is this for crying out loud."

scoobynero:

"He better come back with MOHBAD for real."

wisdomrex61:

"This Oladips no get sense, You can't force people to listen to wack album."

next_auto:

"The Dead and the living has nothing in common , we reject and cast and bind you oladips ,keep resting."

Speculations as Oladips' album drops less than 2 days after his demise

Rapper Oladipupo Oladimeji Oladips' management caused a buzz on social media after they dropped his new album Superhero Omo Adugbo on major streaming platforms on Thursday, November 16.

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Oladips, in an old video, revealed he delayed the album because he wanted the late Mohbad to get justice.

However, the release of the new album two days after his death has sparked speculations on social media.

