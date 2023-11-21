The police in Lagos state have queer the rumour regarding the release of the autopsy report of the late Nigerian rapper and singer, Mohbad

The Lagos state police command disclosed to the press that the report is not in their possession, maintaining it has not been given to them officially

The state's police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed this update to newsmen on Monday, November 20

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ikeja , Lagos state - The Lagos state police command confirms that the autopsy report of late singer Mohbad, whose death sparked controversy, has not been officially handed to them.

Police speak on Mohbad's autopsy result. Photo credit: Mohbad Imolè (@iammohbad_), BenHundeyin

Source: Twitter

Police debunk claims Mohbad's autopsy result is out

Tuesday, November 21, 2023, makes it two months since the late Mohbad's body was exhumed for autopsy.

Recall that Mohbad, a former signee in Naira Marley's record label, died in controversial circumstances on Tuesday, September 12, 2023.

The Lagos state government ordered a coroner's inquest into the death of the 27-year-old singer.

As the autopsy inquiry persists, questions linger, emphasizing the need for clarity surrounding the demise of the talented singer.

Despite speculations, the police emphasize their commitment to working with verified information rather than rumours.

Giving an update on the autopsy, the state police public relations officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, on Monday, Novemebr 20, confirmed to The Punch newspaper that the command had yet to get the report officially.

Hundeyin said:

“The autopsy report has not been given to us. Some people have been carrying rumours that it’s ready. It’s one thing for it to be ready, it’s another thing for it to be given to us officially – that we would receive and sign a copy that we have received it. So, we don’t work with rumours, we work with facts.”

But Hundeyin further said only the singer’s family lawyer could write to the pathologists to release the autopsy result or it would be independently given to the police when it is ready.

Court takes action against nurse, late singer's friend

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Lagos state magistrates' court in Yaba has taken action against a 37-year-old auxiliary nurse, Fisayo Ogedengbe, arrested by the police in connection with the controversial death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba, better known as Mohbad.

The court sent back to custody the embattled nurse in a session on Monday, November 6.

Meanwhile, the police in Lagos state hinted that the investigation was still ongoing. Olatunbosun adjourned the case till Wednesday, November 29, for DPP advice.

"Give us Mohbad for a befitting burial": Tonto Dikeh blasts police

In other related news, top Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh, has not relented in late singer Mohbad’s case as she continues to cry for justice on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the politician shared a public note to the Nigerian police as she called them out over the delayed justice in Mohbad’s case.

The mother of one asked for Mohbad’s body to be returned so that he would be given a befitting burial. According to her, the people are tired of the police’s carelessness and lack of speed.

Source: Legit.ng