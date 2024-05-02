Nigerian media personality VJ Adams opened up about his relationship with Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye

The two celebrities have been rocking the media with rumours about being a romantic item

In a recent interview with Channels Television, the video jockey gave viewers a sneak peek into their life

Nigerian media personality Adams Ibrahim Adebola, best known as VJ Adams, has publicly addressed his relationship with Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye.

During a recent Channels Television interview, VJ Adams reacted to the long-running rumours regarding his affair with Bimbo.

He praised Bimbo's work ethic, character, and dedication to her family, hinting he highly regarded her.

Although he didn't confirm whether they were an item, the TV host was only vocal about his admiration for the movie star.

"I know of her work as an incredible actress, I she is a family-oriented person. I know she respects her work. She is constantly working. I know she is a good person. And I have all of this information; it could only mean one thing," he said.

Watch the video here:

