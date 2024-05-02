VJ Adams Opens Up on Relationship Status With Bimbo Ademoye: “She Is Family-Oriented”
- Nigerian media personality VJ Adams opened up about his relationship with Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye
- The two celebrities have been rocking the media with rumours about being a romantic item
- In a recent interview with Channels Television, the video jockey gave viewers a sneak peek into their life
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Nigerian media personality Adams Ibrahim Adebola, best known as VJ Adams, has publicly addressed his relationship with Nollywood actress Bimbo Ademoye.
During a recent Channels Television interview, VJ Adams reacted to the long-running rumours regarding his affair with Bimbo.
He praised Bimbo's work ethic, character, and dedication to her family, hinting he highly regarded her.
Although he didn't confirm whether they were an item, the TV host was only vocal about his admiration for the movie star.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
"I know of her work as an incredible actress, I she is a family-oriented person. I know she respects her work. She is constantly working. I know she is a good person. And I have all of this information; it could only mean one thing," he said.
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that VJ Adams reacted after a series of loved-up pictures of Bimbo Ademoye, and her colleague, Timini surfaced on the internet.
Ademoye had posted some snapshots she took with Timini and shared them on social media while speaking about finding love.
In his reaction to the viral photo, VJ Adams dressed as a member of the Special Weapon and Tactics (SWAT) in the US police force. He was seen with a gun in the company of other members of his team.
In the caption of his post, VJ Adams said that he was planning to have a friendly talk with Timini.
During his appearance on Channels TV, one of the interviewers questioned Adam about the SWAT clip where he was ready to attack Timini for the moments he shared with Bimbo.
He noted that it was one of the content rollouts for the upcoming movie Unexpected Places, which features Bimbo and Timini.
Watch the video here:
VJ Adams goes public with Ademoye
Legit.ng had reported that media personality had publicly shown that he was in a relationship with Bimbo Ademoye.
The actress shared a video of the moment her lover surprised her on her birthday.
She couldn't hide her reaction after seeing what he did.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng