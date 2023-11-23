Pastor Noah Abraham, who was arrested last year for selling heaven tickets to his church members for N310,000, has given a new prophesy

The Ekiti-based pastor was again arrested last week by the police and NAPTIP over the alleged kidnapping of minors and impregnating the wife of his choirmaster.

Speaking to journalists, the cleric said his mission on Earth had been completed and that the doom would herald to a new planet

Ado Ekiti, Ekiti - Noah Abraham, the founder of Christ High Commission Church, Araromi-Ugbesi, in Omuo-Oke, Ekiti state, has prophesied a coming global doom that would lead to the emergence of a new planet.

According to Vanguard tweet on Thursday, November 24, the cleric, claimed his prophetic message would mark a new beginning.

Ekiti pastor arrested over kidnapping

On April 27, 2022, the controversial pastor was arrested by the Ekiti state police command after he camped over 40 of his congregants and collected the sum of N310,000 from each of them, claiming it was fee for ticket to heaven.

He was later granted bail.

Last week Thursday, November 16, Pastor Abraham was again arrested by operatives of the state police command and the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

The cleric was accused of kidnapping nine persons, minors included, and impregnating the wife of his choir coordinator.

Pastor arrested for impregnating choir master's wife says his time on earth is up

Speaking with journalists on the development, the cleric said his arrest by the police was meaningless, adding that his mission on earth has been fulfilled. He noted that his mission was to open a new phase of converts to his sender.

His statement reads in part:

“I have spoken a lot, and after I depart from this planet, there will be a sign all over the earth. This is what I want everybody to listen to. My mission, that has been completed, is to open up a new phase, which is the last one on this planet. I’m happy because it has been fulfilled.”

