Popular Nigerian rapper, Ladipoe, has joined the long list of celebrities who had things to say about Wizkid’s comment on rap

Recall that Wizkid said rap was dead and also called Nigerian rappers who reacted to it dumb and broke

In a recent interview, Ladipoe made it known that Wizkid’s words have an impact and nobody needed to be insulted

Popular Nigerian rapper, Ladipoe, recently made the news after he gave his opinion about Wizkid’s controversial comment on rap music.

The More Love, Less Ego star’s interview where he said rap is dead went viral and it got a number of Nigerian rappers reacting with displeasure. Not stopping there, Wizkid also called them dumb and broke over their reactions to his interview.

Ladipoe shared his thoughts on Wizkid's statement about rap being dead. Photos: @ladipoe, @wizkidnews

In a new development, Ladipoe, who had also reacted on Twitter at the start of the whole issue, shed more light on his stance during a recent interview.

According to him, he was not triggered by Wizkid’s interview because the singer was not specific with names or the country he was referring to. He however noted that a lot of Nigerian rappers then reacted and got petty which led to Wizkid also responding with Snapchat posts.

Ladipoe however noted that Wizkid’s comments on Snap were what made him feel some type of way.

He noted that the Grammy-winning star is very influential and his words have an impact. He also added that nobody needed to be insulted.

The rapper said:

“Personally, I think everybody is entitled to their own opinion and I felt no kind of way, in fact, it didn’t even sound like he was being specific about any country, just his preference for rap music and I think that a lot of people reacted to that here in Nigeria and then from there, everybody just got petty. Some petty things on the timeline were being said to him and then of course he had his own responses through his Snap.

"I saw those, and I think if there’s anything that made me feel a way is that nobody needs to be insulted. Everybody is out here really pushing an art form that they truly believe in and that is in them. And a lot of people have been seeking validation because they think that maybe they’re on the wrong path and they’re wasting their time. Wiz is so influential and his words have impact.”

See the video below:

Ladipoe’s take on Wizkid’s rap comment stirs mixed reactions

While a number of netizens praised the Mavin star, others said he was trying to protect his fanbase.

Read some comments below:

sugarlipsy_beny:

“Now they all realize wiz did not talk to a particular country or mention names at first..”

iamolamine:

“The only rapper I so much appreciated finally said something. Very intelligent somebody. Y'all should stop being petty and do something quality for your fans. Imagine a Ghanaian topping chart in Nigeria with a pure rap song. Wiz initial comment in the interview obviously wasn't about Nigerian rappers all of the sudden to took it personal getting emotional and trying to blame Wizkid for their lazy rap career.”

dirantoberd:

“Personally I think it's because wiz is not the type that talks much that's why these people are all getting heated on or it's because they've always been finding a way or mistake from him to just launch an attack on him. Nigerian artists have said things that are worse and even among the Rap genre but this one is not even a big deal at all. M.I did a song calling out all rappers to fix up their lives. That's even more direct &) Wetin com be this one”.

fidelisotos001:

“This one they try protect him fan base. Lol.”

boyeligram:

“Ladipoe make sense here, man that a wise talk, y'all should listen to the message his trying to pass to y'all #ladipoe #wizkid #wisetalk.”

joycejayy:

“Very smart, intelligent and calculated guy.”

chukz_sweetly:

“When MI sang " You rappers should fix up your life " nobody complained but since it's coming from Wizkid all of them want to die. It's obvious they all are hating on Big wiz...”

hanni_addis:

“I don't know why ya defend wiz! If he is not talking about Nigerian rappers who is he talking about? I know he won't dare to talk about American rappers because they will send him to his Grave! We all know most American rappers are known for repercussions! He won't even try to step into US Soils!”

Interesting.

