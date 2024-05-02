Nigerian controversial actress and entrepreneur, Lizzy Anjorin celebrates her daughter, Florida as she turns three on Wednesday, May 1, 2024

The actress confessed in her lengthy Instagram post that she asked God for a child but he gave her a source of strength and motivation

Fans, celebrities and well-wishers stormed her comment section to celebrate her daughters big day

Lizzy Anjorin, a Nigerian thespian has expressed her unlimited joy and happiness as her daughter, Obaasetanmaku Fopin Seganmi also called Florida clocked three.

Lizzy, posted several adorable photos of her child online to celebrate her third birthday anniversary.

Lizzy Anjorin and her daughter, Florida

Source: Instagram

As stated by the Nollywood actress who was accused of stealing gold said she asked God for a child but in turn, he blessed her with a source of strength and motivation.

Lizzy Anjorin eulogises her daughter

Lizzy Anjorin's post about her daughter got many of her fans emotional. See the long post below:

"Big Obaasetanmaku Fopin Seganmi is 3"

"I asked God for a Child but he rather gave me a Blessing. I asked God for a Child but he rather gave me my Source of Strength and motivation. There are times I wan to give up in the hustle and bustle of life challenges, but looking at you Obasetanmakufopinseganmi I see thousands of reasons not to quit because lot of things child your age can’t do, you do them effortlessly, is it your Strength, your intelligence, your smartness among other things you do which put smiles to my face."

She continued to relay how much of a blessing her daughter is in her life.

"Obasetanmakufopinseganmi you are a blessing to me, you are a blessing to your dad and you are a blessing to so many, you will continue to be a blessing and point of prayer to those looking for the fruit of the wombs. I’m proud to call you mine. I’m proud you are and remain a blessing to me and your generation. Happy 3rd year to my joy giver Obasetanmakufopinseganmi Abebi LAWAL. You've filled our hearts with immense joy and happiness in a mere span of 36 months. My heart swells with love every time I look at you. May you continue to shine and bring even more joy into our lives."

See her lengthy post below:

In another post, she shared an appreciation message to those who felicitated with her.

See her post here:

Recall that popular entrepreneur was among those who pleased with the government to release online activist, Verydarkman, after he got arrested.

Nigerians celebrate Florida Lawal at three

Legit.ng compiled a list of reactions below:

@aweleodita:

"Happy birthday Princess."

@rukkyraji:

"Allahumma amin. Happy birthday my princess . Wishing you long life and prosperity amen. May you be a source of happiness to your parent amin love you baby."

@islandersevents_parties_:

"HBD AND LLNP TO HER."

@spicy_ppw:

"Mama Florida is also an abebie ? Biko send aza make I pay for d name ma .. na my name sake be dat ooo."

@teearalepo:

"Happy birthday beautiful baby girl Florida. I wish you many more years of abundant knowledge and wisdom. Your mother’s prayer on you will be answered."

@lolafaduri_duchess:

"Happy birthday Princess Florida, LLNP my baby."

@zeeziisweetie:

"Happy birthday beautiful girl."

@morahyour_nailtech:

"Amen, happy birthday lil princess."

@queen_ayangbajumo:

"Amin OLORUN , happy birthday to you my beautiful daughter, God bless your new age in Jesus Christ name."

@funmitex:

"Happy Birthday Beautiful Baby Mii, May God Continue To Watch Over You."

