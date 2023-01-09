International show promoter Kogbagidi and crossdresser Bobrisky recently linked up at a party

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Kogbagidi shook hands with Bobrisky in a strong and masculine way

Social media users found the video hilarious with some people suggesting that the show promoter was trying to tease Bobrisky

Controversial crossdresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobriksy has kicked off the year by making appearances at social functions.

Just recently, the effeminate celebrity and international show promoter, Kogbagidi, linked up at an event to which they were both invited.

Kogbagidi and Bobrisky link up at event. Photo: @kogbagidi/@borisky222

Source: Instagram

Upon sighting Bobrisky at a table, Kogbagidi didn’t waste time approaching the crossdresser and exchanging pleasantries.

A video showing their exchange captured the moment Kogbagidi shared a handshake with Bobrisky and vigorously swung his hand back and forth.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

djplayloud said:

"Senior men greetings."

chosen_kvng_ said:

"Na violence this kogbagidi Dey find."

anastacia_tayla said:

"Y’all need to respect people’s decision….He made a decision not to be a man again but a woman so learn to treat him as one!!!"

_portable_01 said:

"Bob go soon do video now kogbagidi na vawulence member."

dequezgram said:

"Na man to man greetings na Bob dey see himself as a woman ."

ajokeunique said:

"Why u go dey greet mummy of Lagos in that way na . Vawulence man."

lifeoforia____ said:

"In his mind ‘Na Man U be bob like pls I can’t relate this handshake ooo."

burna_hollar1 said:

"nigeria mentality too bad ah swear.... person wey transgender already wey we everybody you still wan dey greet like man to man.... Abeg Egbon Kogbagidi if Na weytin you Dey try do be that for real, Abeg apply some senses."

Bobrisky and his housemaids

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky sparked mixed reactions online after revealing that he has four domestic staff in his mansion.

According to the crossdresser, two of the maids are responsible for cleaning his mansion while another one sees to grocery shopping.

Bobrisky also revealed that one of the maids is in charge of helping him dress up every day.

