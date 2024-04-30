Wizkid has responded to Davido's tweet where he spoke against his career and called him a negative name on the networking app

Davido had said that Wizkid's career was resurrected just for it to die again and he added that he was a sick man

In response, Wizkid abused all of Davido's crew including his song writer and told them they cannot get at him

The war of words between Ayodeji Balogun aka, Wizkid and his colleague David Adeleke, better known as Davido, seemed not to be coming to an end any time soon.

The fight started after Wizkid took a swipe at Davido and used his video to speak to his fans. In response, Davido also fired shots at him and called him a sick man while saying his career was dead.

In response to Davido's tweet about Wizkid's career, he blasted his crew and his songwriter and told them they could not get back at him.

Wizkid calls Davido's songwriter name

Not done, the Grammy Award winner called Davido's songwriter a pant washer.

While concluding his response to Davido, the philanthropist wished his colleague and his crew members well. He added two laughing emojis and thumbs up for the singer.

Below is the post:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the response Wizkid gave Davido. Here are some of the comments below:

@andy_hott_:

"Dinner served,Jesus is king."

@primetime.rozay:

"I’m not gone lie I dont play about Wizkid."

@cmr_ghost:

"Innocent Isreal collect. Peruzzi self collect."

@classic_blogger:

"If you believe wizkid actually made this 30bingos cryy like that boss."

@playboi_.9:

"Jesus is King."

@wealth_nigga:

"Jesus is King! The rest na Kingsley."

@zizzerwire819:

"Who Dey sell market for this Egbon?"

@jackorichasfuck:

"Grammy dey to prove am."

@letdemsay7:

"Oga drop song now make we see."

@_ola_wealth:

"Omo Wizzy mouth no good ooo."

@olanrewajup95:

"Dem say na peruzzi dey wash pant."

Wizkid breaks silence

Legit.ng had reported that Wizkid had broken silence after causing a commotion on social media.

He had called out Don Jazzy and also took a swipe at Davido using his video to mock him while replying his fans.

Fans of Davido and Don Jazzy replied Wizkid but he showed them that he wasn't moved by their tweets and abuses.

In his response to all the drama going on, he tweeted that Jesus was king.

