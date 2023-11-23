A sad video of a house allegedly owned by ace Nigerian comedian AY Makun being destroyed by a raging inferno has emerged

The video was shared online by blogger Tundeednut, and neighbours were seen trying to contain the fire with buckets of water

In another clip, someone went into the house after the fire was successfully put out and lamented about the damage it caused

Nigerians are grateful for Adekunle Temitope, aka Small Doctor, after videos of his house on fire surfaced online.

In the clips, neighbours were seen trying to get into the house to put out the raging inferno with buckets of water.

Fire destroys Small Doctor's house Photo credit: @mazitundeednut/@iam_smalldoctor

Source: Instagram

Upon gaining entrance, some men managed to pull out furniture, enabling the fire and doused it with buckets of water.

The video of the sad incident was posted by blogger Tundeednut, who called on people to check on Small Doctor.

The person who made the viral video showed the damage the fire caused in the house, destroying properties worth millions of naira.

Recall that in August, hearts broke for comedian AY as fire destroyed his multimillion-naira mansion in Lekki.

Small Doctor, who was in the news recently after Portable called him out, has not officially commented on the incident.

Watch the videos below:

Netizens sympathise with Small Doctor

Many people were grateful on behalf of the singer despite the tragedy. Read some comments gathered below:

princebettingtips:

"Thanks to God he is alive."

itzprettyoprah:

"This is very sad. I pray that our hard work and sweat will not go to waste in Jesus name."

dfood_fair:

"God this life so mysterious, in just a few moments everything one has worked years for can be lost, in just very few minutes."

crystalsparkle0:

"Instead of using that hand you are using to video to pour water. Smh."

stevedaniels7:

"We no dey hear him name na so he gat use this method."

nnamo_ferrari:

"Omo I no dey believe anything for this naija again, make all of una get out joor...every 1 minute them go come up with pity pity shiit."

mr_austinj:

"Summary of the whole story is be good to people around you, you’ll never know when you’ll need their help the most !!! This house didn’t burn to the ground thanks to people around him !!! It takes nothing much to be good and kind to people."

mariomakez_:

"May you not watch what ever you have built burn right in your face. We thank God no life was."

Small Doctor fights tears on stage as late Mohbad’s song plays

Legit.ng earlier reported that the singer sparked reactions online with how he reacted when Mohbad's song came on.

The singer was performing on stage, and when Mohbad's song came on, his countenance changed into a sober one.

Small Doctor struggled and failed to hold his emotions, and someone from the crowd had to give him a towel to clean his eyes.

Source: Legit.ng