The late Nigerian rapper Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips, has communicated with his fans and fellow countrymen

In a live Instagram video, he reassured them that he would speak about the controversial situation once he regained his health

Recall that the news of the rapper's demise came as a shock to many Nigerians after videos of his illness buzzed the internet

The late Nigerian rapper Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, best known as Oladips, has addressed his fans and countrymen, assuring them that he will share his side of the tale as soon as he is healthy enough.

Recall that the musician's death stunned many Nigerians as videos hinted at the long-term ailment he claimed to be suffering from.

Late Oladips addresses Nigerians Credit: @oladipsoflife

Source: Instagram

However, it was speculated a few days later that the rap sensation faked his own death to boost his newly released album.

He didn't react to the charges until today, November 23, when he uploaded a video of him on his Instagram story with the description "proof of life".

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Soon after, he went live on Instagram and assured his followers that he would reveal his side of the story as soon as he felt better.

In the video, Oladips asked his supporters to pray for him while appearing very sad and sick.

See the video below

Nigerians react to Oladips' live video

Legit.ng compiled reactions below:

___sirmorgan:

"You chop turkey abi you no chop turkey."

abiodun.website.developer:

"Our politicians will take we Nigerians for fool forever what is this pity I’m seeing everywhere. This guy just dey play pity card. Made a post that he d!ed and almost immediately dropped an album and started promoting it.

"Now comes back n expects people to just keep quiet? This is 2023. Wetin be “people just dey talk talk talk”. Na rubbish you and your team do. I hope the stunt gave the album the reach your projected sha. E con go barb hair dey find pity. Ofc life can happen to anyone and you’d struggle but don’t come back and take people for fo0l. Nah nah nah."

official_escbee:

"Dipsciples Music, you owe nobody any apologies it your life brrr."

cute_rikkie:

"Maybe Mohbad send him to Nigerians."

ollybabymo22:

"Please let them say abeg, no look Uche face."

___rennnie:

"Yen yen yen we dey talk after you put us for high tension Micteeew."

Is Oladips Alive?

Nigerians were left in shock as friends and colleagues of the late rapper Oladipupo Olabode Oladimeji, popularly known as Oladips, claimed he was alive.

In a new update, a Nigerian musician, Qudus Fakoya Oluwadamilare, better known as Qdot, took to Instagram on Thursday night, November 16, to announce, to everyone's astonishment, that his friend was still alive and well.

Another close associate of the singer known as Sircoolest took to his Instagram stories to confirm it.

Source: Legit.ng