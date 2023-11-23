Small Doctor has taken to social media with an update on the fire that recently gutted his home

Legit.ng earlier reported that blogger Tundeednut reported that the singer lost his property to fire

In a post on his Instagram story channel, the singer revealed no life was lost in the fire, and he is not shaken by the tragic incident

Singer Small Doctor has finally reacted after videos of the tragic fire incident in his home went viral.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the singer confirmed that no lives were lost in the fire and affirmed that the Lord is with him.

Small Doctor reacts to fire in his home Photo credit: @iam_smalldoctor

Source: Instagram

Consoling himself despite the loss, Small Doctor via a famous proverb, noted that his burnt house has only paved the way for more beautification.

He also said that he's sure a miracle will happen to him soon as he is not shaken or heartbroken by the tragic fire.

Recall that Legit.ng also reported that comedian AY also expressed optimism after fire razed his lavish mansion in Lekki in August.

He wrote:

"No pressure for me, the Lord is with me. No life was lost. Ile Alaafin to jo, ewa lo bu kun (that is to say king house wey burn, na make beautification fit plenty). Iyanu mashele soonest, mi o foh (I no break)."

See Small Doctor's post below:

