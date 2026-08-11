Frank Edoho sparked conversation after publicly refusing to give marital advice to newlyweds Peller and Jarvis

An X user pushed back, suggesting the media personality should still be open to finding love again

Edoho responded directly to the post, making a firm declaration about his relationship status going forward

Frank Edoho is done with romance, and he wants the world to know it.

The veteran media personality took to his verified X account on Sunday to make it crystal clear that he has zero interest in entering another relationship or walking down the aisle again.

Frank Edoho says he has zero interest in entering another relationship or walking down the aisle again. Photos: Frank Edoho.

Source: Instagram

His declaration came in response to a comment made by an X user following his widely noticed decision to step back from offering marital advice to content creators Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, and Amadou Elizabeth, better known as Jarvis, who recently tied the knot.

Edoho had earlier stated publicly that he knew "nothing about marriage" and could only wish the young couple well through prayers, deliberately avoiding the role of relationship counsellor.

X User Hopes Edoho Finds Love

The restraint caught the attention of an X user with the handle @JJ27581708, who posted:

"#frankedoho is being sincere. He knows a lot about marriage and knows many ways it can fail. However, knowing the psychology of Nigerians, he knows his advice will be marred, in their eyes, by his marital setbacks. Hopefully, Frank will find a woman who will show him true love."

Edoho agreed with nearly everything in that assessment, except the final part.

"How wise of you. You are absolutely right about everything but that last part," the former *Who Wants To Be A Millionaire* host replied.

"There's a superpower that comes with being alone, and it's beautiful. I'm definitely not finding any woman. Not ever."

Edoho's second marriage, to Sandra Onyenucheya, ended in a very public separation that drew considerable attention across Nigerian social media.

More recently, Edoho has been candid about the emotional toll his past relationships took on him, admitting to carrying real trauma from those experiences.

Read the X conversation between Frank Edoho and user here:

Reactions trail Frank Edoho's marriage rejection

Legit.ng compiled the comments of social media users below:

@Omofolaranmi01 stated:

"I told one of my friends, if ever my marriage fails, I’m not ever going to embrace anything like marriage again. It’s really doesn’t worth it!"

@RichardWeb3PM noted:

"A male grows from a teenager into a grown man, he looks forward to being in love with a woman he wishes to spend the rest of his life with only for all that dream to end because he married the wrong woman This is heartbreaking but i believe uncle frank has found peace."

Frank Edoho's second marriage, to Sandra Onyenucheya, ended in a very public separation. Photo: Frank Edoho.

Source: Instagram

Peller begs Frank Edoho to call Wizkid

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian streamer Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, and media personality Frank Edoho were recently seen having a conversation online.

Edoho was seen telling Peller that he could call Nigerian singer Ayodeji Balogun, aka Wizkid.

Reacting to this, Peller asked Edoho to make the call, as he was eager to be friends with the singer's first son, Bolu.

Source: Legit.ng