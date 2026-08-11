The Nigeria Labour Congress disrupted flight operations at a Lagos airport terminal on Tuesday morning, locking down the Zulu gate from 5am

An Air Peace flight scheduled to depart at 6:30am could not take off, leaving passengers without clear information on when operations would resume

An operator familiar with the situation said the protest was tied to the right of Air Peace employees to join the union

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Ikeja, Lagos State - The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) brought operations at a Lagos airport terminal to a halt on Tuesday, leaving passengers booked on an early morning Air Peace flight unable to travel as scheduled.

The Zulu terminal gate was locked shut from around 5am, blocking access and preventing the Air Peace flight, which had a 6:30am departure, from taking off.

NLC protest halts Air Peace flight, leaving confusion behind. Photo credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Daily Trust, passengers remained at the airport as the disruption continued with no clear timeline for when normal operations would resume.

Travellers caught up in the standstill expressed frustration over the confusion.

One passenger said the delay had thrown his schedule into disarray and that he had no way of knowing when the flight would eventually leave.

A second passenger, who had arrived early to catch the 6:30am service, said she was left stranded and received no useful information from the airport about the situation.

Air Peace confirms disruption

A staff member of Air Peace confirmed the incident when contacted, saying, "Yes, it's true," but did not offer any explanation for the protest.

Attempts to get further comment from the airline through its customer care line were unsuccessful, as calls to the number could not get through.

An operator with knowledge of the matter said the protest was intended to enforce the right of Air Peace employees to join the NLC.

No official position from either Air Peace management or the NLC had been provided at the time the report was filed.

Affected passengers continued to wait at the airport for further information as movement at the terminal remained disrupted.

According to The Sun, passengers were stranded as the unions said they had to picket the airline after the warning they gave on Tuesday, 4 August, 2026.

The unions announced a notice of picketing and declared they were prepared to strike “at any time without further notice.”

Frustrations rise at Lagos airport: NLC disruption halts flights amid employee protests. Photo credit: FAAN, Air Peace

Source: UGC

Air Peace announces flight delays, cancellations

Recall that Air Peace said one of its Airbus A320 aircraft was badly damaged after a NAHCO baggage conveyor vehicle hit its engine.

The incident forced the airline to delay and cancel some flights because the aircraft is no longer fit for operation.

Air Peace is investigating the incident with aviation authorities, while NAHCO had not responded at the time of the report.

Air Peace gets approval for Brazil flights

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Air Peace gained approval for direct flights between Nigeria and Brazil, enhancing international connectivity.

Expanding aggressively, Air Peace eyes new routes to Canada, the US, and China following Brazilian approval.

New African routes set to launch in August, reinforcing Air Peace’s position as Nigeria’s leading airline.

Source: Legit.ng