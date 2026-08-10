Alfred Kasunmu, former attorney-general of Lagos state and senior advocate of Nigeria, died on Sunday, August 9, 2025

The deceased family described him as a distinguished scholar, mentor and patriarch who touched countless lives through law, education and humanity

Kasunmu was admitted to the Nigerian Bar in 1964 and built a career spanning academia, government service and private legal practice

Ikeja, Lagos state - Alfred Kasunmu, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former attorney-general of Lagos state, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Sunday, August 9, 2025. His family confirmed the death in a statement released shortly after.

As reported on Sunday, August 9, by The Cable, the family remembered him as a figure whose impact stretched well beyond the courtroom.

Alfred Kasunmu, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, dies in Lagos. Phtoo credit: @KoleShittu

Source: Twitter

"Professor Kasunmu was not only a cherished patriarch of our family but also a distinguished scholar, mentor, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria whose legacy of wisdom, integrity, and service will continue to inspire generations," the family said in the statement.

Guardian also noted Kasunmu's exit.

The family added that funeral arrangements would be communicated at a later date. In the meantime, they will receive visitors on Saturday, August 15, and Sunday, August 16, between 1 pm and 7 pm, and asked for prayers during the period of mourning.

Former Lagos attorney-general Kasunmu is dead

Kasunmu was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1964 and, in that same year, joined the faculty of law at the University of Ife, now known as Obafemi Awolowo University, as one of its pioneer lecturers. He moved to the University of Lagos in 1971 as a senior lecturer, was elevated to professor of law in 1973, and went on to serve as dean of the faculty of law between 1973 and 1975.

His appointment as attorney-general of Lagos State followed in 1975, a position he held until 1978. After leaving government, he returned to private legal practice and founded Prof. A.B. Kasunmu Chambers.

Beyond his work in courts and government, Kasunmu made a lasting contribution to legal scholarship. He co-authored Nigerian Family Law alongside Jeswald W. Salacuse in 1966 and edited The Supreme Court of Nigeria, 1956–1970, published by Heinemann Educational Books.

The family said they find comfort in the life he lived and the many people he touched through his dedication to law, education and public service.

A picture of the late Alfred Kasunmu can be viewed below via the X post:

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Source: Legit.ng