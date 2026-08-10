Former Attorney General Kasunmu Dies in Lagos, Photo Emerges
- Alfred Kasunmu, former attorney-general of Lagos state and senior advocate of Nigeria, died on Sunday, August 9, 2025
- The deceased family described him as a distinguished scholar, mentor and patriarch who touched countless lives through law, education and humanity
- Kasunmu was admitted to the Nigerian Bar in 1964 and built a career spanning academia, government service and private legal practice
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Ikeja, Lagos state - Alfred Kasunmu, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN) and former attorney-general of Lagos state, passed away peacefully in the early hours of Sunday, August 9, 2025. His family confirmed the death in a statement released shortly after.
As reported on Sunday, August 9, by The Cable, the family remembered him as a figure whose impact stretched well beyond the courtroom.
"Professor Kasunmu was not only a cherished patriarch of our family but also a distinguished scholar, mentor, and Senior Advocate of Nigeria whose legacy of wisdom, integrity, and service will continue to inspire generations," the family said in the statement.
Guardian also noted Kasunmu's exit.
The family added that funeral arrangements would be communicated at a later date. In the meantime, they will receive visitors on Saturday, August 15, and Sunday, August 16, between 1 pm and 7 pm, and asked for prayers during the period of mourning.
Former Lagos attorney-general Kasunmu is dead
Kasunmu was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1964 and, in that same year, joined the faculty of law at the University of Ife, now known as Obafemi Awolowo University, as one of its pioneer lecturers. He moved to the University of Lagos in 1971 as a senior lecturer, was elevated to professor of law in 1973, and went on to serve as dean of the faculty of law between 1973 and 1975.
His appointment as attorney-general of Lagos State followed in 1975, a position he held until 1978. After leaving government, he returned to private legal practice and founded Prof. A.B. Kasunmu Chambers.
Beyond his work in courts and government, Kasunmu made a lasting contribution to legal scholarship. He co-authored Nigerian Family Law alongside Jeswald W. Salacuse in 1966 and edited The Supreme Court of Nigeria, 1956–1970, published by Heinemann Educational Books.
The family said they find comfort in the life he lived and the many people he touched through his dedication to law, education and public service.
A picture of the late Alfred Kasunmu can be viewed below via the X post:
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Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.