INEC confirmed sensitive election materials for the August 15 Osun governorship poll are already warehoused at the Central Bank of Nigeria in Osogbo

Over 25,310 security personnel from the police, NSCDC and EFCC have been deployed across Osun State ahead of Saturday's vote

INEC said it will draw ad-hoc workers from a pool of more than 30,000 NYSC members, while soldiers have taken charge at the commission's Osun headquarters

Sensitive election materials are already in Osogbo ahead of Saturday's Osun State governorship election, the Independent National Electoral Commission has confirmed, with over 25,310 security personnel now positioned across the state.

INEC's Chief Press Secretary, Adedayo Oketola, told journalists on Monday, August 10, that the commission would recruit ad-hoc staff from a pool of more than 30,000 National Youth Service Corps members for the August 15 poll, Punch reports.

INEC confirmed that sensitive election materials for the Osun governorship poll had arrived in Osogbo. Photo: INEC

Source: Twitter

He could not give the exact number to be deployed but said 2,339,233 voters are registered in the state.

Election Materials and Logistics

Oketola said the sensitive materials, including ballot papers and Bimodal Voter Accreditation System devices, are currently secured at the Central Bank of Nigeria. He declined to say when exactly they arrived, citing security concerns about potential ambush.

"Right now, sensitive materials are already in Osun. Nobody will tell you when materials arrived Osun. What is most important is that they have arrived," he said.

According to the timeline he outlined, non-sensitive materials will begin moving to local government areas on Thursday, August 13, while ballot papers and BVAs will be transferred from the CBN to local government offices on Friday.

Registration Area Centres will also receive materials on Friday alongside ad-hoc staff and security agents. Polling is set to open at 8.30am on Saturday.

Generators, water tanks and other equipment are also being transported to the state as part of the logistics build-up.

Security Build-Up Across Osun

The 25,310 security personnel deployed comprise 15,000 police officers, 10,210 NSCDC operatives and about 100 EFCC officers tasked specifically with preventing vote buying and electoral inducement.

NSCDC Commandant-General Prof. Abubakar Audi ordered an additional 10,000 personnel drawn from 10 neighbouring state commands, including Oyo, Lagos, Kwara, Kogi and the Federal Capital Territory, with roughly 1,000 from each. Specialised units such as the K9 Unit and the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit have also been activated.

Audi warned that "criminal-minded persons and political thugs willing to disrupt the peaceful conduct of the election would face the wrath of the law as prescribed in the Electoral Act."

Armed soldiers took up positions at INEC's Osun headquarters in Osogbo on Monday, supported by three Armoured Personnel Carriers. A security source said the soldiers arrived on Sunday, with police and NSCDC personnel expected to reinforce the location in the coming days.

Fourteen political parties are contesting Saturday's election. The main contenders are incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress.

IPAC Calls for Restraint

The Inter-Party Advisory Council urged all parties to reduce political tension ahead of the vote. Speaking in Abuja on Monday, IPAC National Chairman Yusuf Dantalle called on INEC to treat all candidates equally and on security agencies to protect voters rather than suppress them.

He also criticised the freezing of Osun State Government accounts by the EFCC as "politically motivated."

Osun 2026: List of 3 major contenders who may win

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osun State is heading into its most watched political contest in years, with 14 candidates on the ballot for the governorship election set for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

While the field is broad, three candidates have emerged as the most prominent contenders: incumbent Governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party, Bola Oyebamiji of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Najeem Salam of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Source: Legit.ng