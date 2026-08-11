Harry Kane became the 13/10 betting favourite for the 2026 Ballon d'Or after a record-breaking season with Bayern Munich

Lamine Yamal and Lionel Messi are among Kane's closest rivals, with World Cup performances playing a major role in the race

Kylian Mbappe scored 10 World Cup goals and 42 club goals but his chances are hurt by Real Madrid's trophy drought

Harry Kane has emerged as the frontrunner for the 2026 Ballon d'Or, with bookmakers pricing him at 13/10 to claim football's most coveted individual honour for the first time in his career.

The Bayern Munich striker put together one of the most complete seasons in recent memory, scoring 61 goals in 51 appearances while helping the Bavarian club win the Bundesliga, the DFB-Pokal, and the German Super Cup.

England forward Harry Kane has emerged as the clear favourite to win the 2026 Ballon d'Or award ahead of Kylian Mbappe and Lamine Yamal. Photo by Luke Hales

Source: Getty Images

He also claimed both the Bundesliga Golden Boot and the European Golden Shoe at club level before carrying that form into the World Cup, where he scored six times as England reached the tournament's later stages, The Athletic reports.

Yamal and Messi in the hunt

Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal sits second in the betting at 9/4.

The 19-year-old contributed 24 goals and 18 assists in 45 appearances for his club, helping Barcelona win La Liga and the Spanish Super Cup.

His role in Spain's World Cup triumph adds a significant weight to his case, with voters historically favouring players who win the sport's biggest team prize.

Lionel Messi, at 39, continues to defy expectations and remains firmly in contention.

The Inter Miami forward scored eight goals at the World Cup and won the MLS Cup, MLS MVP award and MLS Golden Boot during the club season.

Argentina's defeat to Spain in the final, however, denied him what might have been a decisive boost towards a record ninth Ballon d'Or.

Mbappe's case weakened by lack of silverware

Kylian Mbappe's individual statistics are difficult to overlook.

As seen on Transfermarkt, the Real Madrid forward scored 42 goals in 44 club appearances, finishing as La Liga's top scorer and the Champions League Golden Boot winner. At the World Cup, he ended as the tournament's leading scorer with 10 goals.

Despite that output, Real Madrid won no major trophy during the season, and France exited the World Cup in the semi-finals before losing the third-place play-off to England.

For Ballon d'Or voters who place significant weight on team success alongside individual brilliance, Mbappe's campaign may fall short of what is needed to take the award.

With Kane combining prolific goalscoring with a strong trophy haul at both club and international level, the argument in his favour is one of the most compelling he has ever been able to make.

Kane beats Mbappe to top award

Earlier, Legit.ng reported about Kane winning the European Golden Shoe for the 2025/2026 season, scoring 36 league goals while playing for Bayern Munich.

This achievement places Kane among an elite group alongside Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, intensifying the anticipation for the upcoming 2026 Ballon d'Or ceremony where he is viewed as a strong contender for the prestigious award.

Source: Legit.ng