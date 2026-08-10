A video showing Ero-Arike handing out bags of rice bearing APC stickers while urging residents to vote for the party's governorship candidate went viral on TikTok

The Osun businesswoman claimed the food items were provided by the wife of a former state governor, a claim that could not be independently verified

The video sparked reactions on social media ahead of the Osun governorship election scheduled for Saturday, August 15, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osun State - An Osun businesswoman identified as Alhaja Falilat Yusuf, widely known as Ero-Arike, has drawn widespread attention after a video captured her giving out bags of rice to residents while explicitly asking them to cast their votes for the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Bola Oyebamiji.

The video showed her dressed in a customised outfit bearing the APC logo alongside a photograph of the party's governorship candidate while distributing rice packed in transparent polythene bags printed with APC stickers.

As reported by The Punch, the video was posted by Ero-Arike on TikTok on Monday, August 10, 2026.

During the distribution, Ero-Arike told the crowd that the rice had been provided by the wife of a former Osun State governor.

However, Legit.ng could not independently confirm this claim.

"This rice was given to you by… She told me to give you one per person, but I'll give you two."

She then directly appealed to the beneficiaries to support the APC ticket. "Make sure to vote for…"

She also warned them against taking the food without following through with their votes.

Osun election: Reactions to APC rice distribution

The clip quickly circulated on social media, drawing sharp comments from users who linked the distribution to electoral bribery.

9JA Next wrote:

"Giving voters rice, beans, cooking oil, cash, hampers or similar items while saying or implying 'vote for Candidate X' can amount to electoral bribery."

Vincent Ilomechine questioned when Nigerians would break free from the cycle, saying:

"When will Nigerians free themselves from this mental slavery? Politicians know that a united Nigeria is the end to bad governance."

DeAndrey connected the incident to poverty:

"We still have a long way to go in this country. No matter how much you want to fight for these people, they'll still embarrass you and show you the weakness of their lives. They use hunger and poverty to trap us in this country, Nigeria."

A user named Enas directed her frustration at those who collected the rice:

"All those collecting the rice, make una nor come cry tomorrow o. Because of poverty, una say Nigeria nor go better, them dey share rice give una like prisoners. Slavery nor pass like this."

Elejo Micheal took a calmer tone, writing:

"At the end of the day, all we pray for is a peaceful, free, and fair election. May the people of Osun be allowed to choose their leaders without violence or intimidation."

Osun governorship election

The incident comes just days before the Osun governorship election fixed for Saturday, August 15, 2026.

Incumbent governor Ademola Adeleke of the Accord Party will face APC's Oyebamiji, Najeem Salaam of the African Democratic Congress, and other candidates on the ballot.

The campaign period has been tense, with competing parties trading accusations of intimidation and political violence.

AGPA candidate steps down for APC's Oyebamiji

Recall that APGA governorship candidate Adesina Adeyemi-Doro announced his withdrawal from the Osun governorship race at a media conference in Osogbo on Saturday.

Adeyemi-Doro said consultations with his supporters and senior party officials informed his decision to back the APC candidate.

APC's Oyebamiji welcomed the endorsement and promised an inclusive administration open to cooperation with political groups across the state.

Source: Legit.ng