Ed O'Neill's net worth and biography: his age, height and wife

Ed O’Neill is an American comedian, actor, and former football player. He gained immense prominence when he starred as Al Bundy in the comedy TV series Married… with Children. He is also recognised for his roles in Modern Family, Dragnet, Big Apple, and John from Cincinnati. What is Ed O’Neill’s net worth?

Ed O'Neill attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival - "The Last Shift" Premiere (L). Ed O'Neill at the premiere of "Clipped" (R). Photo: @Ilya S. Savenok, @Gregg DeGuire (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Ed O’Neill was pursuing a football career when an acting job came his way. Married... with Children marked the beginning of Ed O'Neill's prolific acting career, which now includes over 70 credits in voice and film. Consequently, Ed O’Neill’s net worth has gradually grown as he thrives in the film industry.

Profile summary

Full name Edward Leonard O'Neill Gender Male Date of birth 12 April 1946 Age 78 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Aries Place of birth Youngstown, Ohio, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'1" Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 230 Weight in kilograms 104 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Blue Mother Ruth Ann Quinlan Father Edward Phillip O'Neill, Sr. Marital status Married Partner Catherine Rusoff Children 2 School Ursuline High School College Ohio University, Youngstown State University Profession Actor, comedian, former professional football player Net worth $65 million

Ed O'Neill's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Things, and Kahawa Tungu, the renowned entertainer’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $65 million. His primary income source is earnings from his entertainment career as a comedian and actor.

What is Ed O’Neill’s salary?

According to Wealthy Peeps and Market Realist, the actor allegedly earned $500 thousand per episode towards the end of the sitcom Married… with Children. In the romcom Modern Family, his income at the start of the TV series was allegedly between $30 thousand and $150 thousand per episode before it was increased to $200 thousand between 2014 and 2018. Ultimately, he was paid $500 thousand per episode between 2018 and 2020 when the TV series ended.

Ed O’Neill’s house

Between 1996 and 2007, the American entertainer owned a four-bedroom home in Beverly Hills, California. The property, built in 1957, has had celebrity owners such as actress Cher. Ed O’Neill sold the luxury property for $1.9 million.

In May 2019, he paid $6.25 million for a home in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. The property, built in 2008, is 4,204 square feet and has four bedrooms with multiple airy, indoor-outdoor living spaces. It also has a landscaped garden, patio, swimming pool and spa.

In 2011, he purchased a property in Brentwood, California, for $3.05 million. The 6,718-square-foot, six-bedroom house, built in 2001, was previously owned by cinematographer Robert Richardson.

Ed O’Neill’s car collection

The actor and comedian loves cars and owns some unique, high-end vehicles. According to Octagon Insurance, the Modern Family star has an impressive car collection, including:

Lamborghini Aventador

Ford Mustang

Chevrolet Corvette

Porsche 911

Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Ed O’Neill’s background and education

Top-5 facts about Ed O'Neil. Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Ed O’Neill was born into the family of Ruth Ann Quinlan and Edward Phillip O'Neill, Sr., in Youngstown, Ohio, United States. His mother was a social worker, and his father was a steel mill worker and truck driver. His father and mother passed away in 2008 and 2017, respectively.

He attended Ursuline High School, where he started playing football. He later joined Ohio University on a football scholarship and was an active college football player. However, after his second year, he left the learning institution and joined Youngstown State University, where he continued playing college football.

What is Ed O'Neill’s age?

The former American football player is 78 years old as of 2024. He was born on 12 April 1946, and his zodiac sign is Aries.

Ed O’Neill’s career

Ed O’Neill started his career as an American football player. In 1969, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed him as an undrafted free agent. After a short stint as a football player, he became a part-time social studies teacher at Ursuline High School before venturing into acting.

Ed is a voice and film actor. According to his IMDb profile, he first hit the screen in 1980 when he starred in the crime-drama film Cruising as Det. Schreiber. He has been featured in over 70 films and TV series. Here is a list of Ed O’Neill’s movies and TV series.

Movie/TV series Period Role Clipped 2024 Donald Sterling Modern Family 2009–2020 Jay Pritchett Sun Dogs 2017 Bob Garrity John from Cincinnati 2007 Bill Jacks Inseparable 2006 Alan The Unit 2006 William Partch The West Wing 2004–2005 Governor Eric Baker Dragnet 2003–2004 Lt. Joe Friday Big Apple 2001 Det. Michael Mooney Lucky Numbers 2000 Dick Simmons The 10th Kingdom 2000 Relish the Troll King Married... with Children 1987–1997 Al Bundy Little Giant 1994 Kevin O'Shea Dutch 1991 Dutch Dooley Braker 1985 Danny Buckner When Your Lovers Leave 1983 Mack Sher Another World 1980–1981 Lenny The Dogs of War 1980 Terry Cruising 1980 Det. Schreiber

Is the Modern Family star married?

The actor’s wife is Catherine Rusoff, an actress recognised for her roles in Midnight Caller, Highway to Heaven, and Ohara. The couple exchanged married vows in 1986 and are proud parents of two daughters: Sophia and Claire O’Neill. Ed O'Neill’s family resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Ed O'Neill’s height and weight

Ed O'Neill and his wife Catherine Rusoff arrive at the 18th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Joe Klamar

Source: Getty Images

The Little Giant actor is approximately 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. His weight is estimated to be 230 pounds or 104 kilograms.

FAQs

Is Ed O’Neill still alive? The Hollywood actor is alive and lives with his family in Los Angeles, California, US. What is Ed O’Neill’s nationality? He is an American national. How old is Ed O’Neill? He is 78 years old as of 2024. His birthday is 12 April 1946. What is Ed O’Neill best known for? He is best recognised as an actor. He played prominent roles in Modern Family and Married... with Children. Did Ed O'Neill play football? In 1969, he played football for the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent before starting his acting career. Who is Ed O'Neill’s wife? The actor’s wife is actress Catherine Rusoff. The two married in 1986. Does Ed O’Neill have children? He has two daughters: Sophia and Claire O’Neill. How tall is Ed O’Neil? His height is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres.

Ed O’Neill’s net worth depicts his success as an entertainer. He has made substantial money from his more than four-decade acting career and has also made significant investments in the real estate industry. The father of two resides with his family in Los Angeles, California, United States.

