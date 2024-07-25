Ed O'Neill's net worth and biography: his age, height and wife
Ed O’Neill is an American comedian, actor, and former football player. He gained immense prominence when he starred as Al Bundy in the comedy TV series Married… with Children. He is also recognised for his roles in Modern Family, Dragnet, Big Apple, and John from Cincinnati. What is Ed O’Neill’s net worth?
Ed O’Neill was pursuing a football career when an acting job came his way. Married... with Children marked the beginning of Ed O'Neill's prolific acting career, which now includes over 70 credits in voice and film. Consequently, Ed O’Neill’s net worth has gradually grown as he thrives in the film industry.
Profile summary
|Full name
|Edward Leonard O'Neill
|Gender
|Male
|Date of birth
|12 April 1946
|Age
|78 years old (as of 2024)
|Zodiac sign
|Aries
|Place of birth
|Youngstown, Ohio, United States
|Current residence
|Los Angeles, California, United States
|Nationality
|American
|Ethnicity
|White
|Religion
|Christianity
|Sexuality
|Straight
|Height in feet
|6'1"
|Height in centimetres
|185
|Weight in pounds
|230
|Weight in kilograms
|104
|Hair colour
|Light brown
|Eye colour
|Blue
|Mother
|Ruth Ann Quinlan
|Father
|Edward Phillip O'Neill, Sr.
|Marital status
|Married
|Partner
|Catherine Rusoff
|Children
|2
|School
|Ursuline High School
|College
|Ohio University, Youngstown State University
|Profession
|Actor, comedian, former professional football player
|Net worth
|$65 million
Ed O'Neill's net worth
According to Celebrity Net Worth, The Things, and Kahawa Tungu, the renowned entertainer’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $65 million. His primary income source is earnings from his entertainment career as a comedian and actor.
What is Ed O’Neill’s salary?
According to Wealthy Peeps and Market Realist, the actor allegedly earned $500 thousand per episode towards the end of the sitcom Married… with Children. In the romcom Modern Family, his income at the start of the TV series was allegedly between $30 thousand and $150 thousand per episode before it was increased to $200 thousand between 2014 and 2018. Ultimately, he was paid $500 thousand per episode between 2018 and 2020 when the TV series ended.
Ed O’Neill’s house
Between 1996 and 2007, the American entertainer owned a four-bedroom home in Beverly Hills, California. The property, built in 1957, has had celebrity owners such as actress Cher. Ed O’Neill sold the luxury property for $1.9 million.
In May 2019, he paid $6.25 million for a home in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii. The property, built in 2008, is 4,204 square feet and has four bedrooms with multiple airy, indoor-outdoor living spaces. It also has a landscaped garden, patio, swimming pool and spa.
In 2011, he purchased a property in Brentwood, California, for $3.05 million. The 6,718-square-foot, six-bedroom house, built in 2001, was previously owned by cinematographer Robert Richardson.
Ed O’Neill’s car collection
The actor and comedian loves cars and owns some unique, high-end vehicles. According to Octagon Insurance, the Modern Family star has an impressive car collection, including:
- Lamborghini Aventador
- Ford Mustang
- Chevrolet Corvette
- Porsche 911
- Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Ed O’Neill’s background and education
Ed O’Neill was born into the family of Ruth Ann Quinlan and Edward Phillip O'Neill, Sr., in Youngstown, Ohio, United States. His mother was a social worker, and his father was a steel mill worker and truck driver. His father and mother passed away in 2008 and 2017, respectively.
He attended Ursuline High School, where he started playing football. He later joined Ohio University on a football scholarship and was an active college football player. However, after his second year, he left the learning institution and joined Youngstown State University, where he continued playing college football.
What is Ed O'Neill’s age?
The former American football player is 78 years old as of 2024. He was born on 12 April 1946, and his zodiac sign is Aries.
Ed O’Neill’s career
Ed O’Neill started his career as an American football player. In 1969, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed him as an undrafted free agent. After a short stint as a football player, he became a part-time social studies teacher at Ursuline High School before venturing into acting.
Ed is a voice and film actor. According to his IMDb profile, he first hit the screen in 1980 when he starred in the crime-drama film Cruising as Det. Schreiber. He has been featured in over 70 films and TV series. Here is a list of Ed O’Neill’s movies and TV series.
|Movie/TV series
|Period
|Role
|Clipped
|2024
|Donald Sterling
|Modern Family
|2009–2020
|Jay Pritchett
|Sun Dogs
|2017
|Bob Garrity
|John from Cincinnati
|2007
|Bill Jacks
|Inseparable
|2006
|Alan
|The Unit
|2006
|William Partch
|The West Wing
|2004–2005
|Governor Eric Baker
|Dragnet
|2003–2004
|Lt. Joe Friday
|Big Apple
|2001
|Det. Michael Mooney
|Lucky Numbers
|2000
|Dick Simmons
|The 10th Kingdom
|2000
|Relish the Troll King
|Married... with Children
|1987–1997
|Al Bundy
|Little Giant
|1994
|Kevin O'Shea
|Dutch
|1991
|Dutch Dooley
|Braker
|1985
|Danny Buckner
|When Your Lovers Leave
|1983
|Mack Sher
|Another World
|1980–1981
|Lenny
|The Dogs of War
|1980
|Terry
|Cruising
|1980
|Det. Schreiber
Is the Modern Family star married?
The actor’s wife is Catherine Rusoff, an actress recognised for her roles in Midnight Caller, Highway to Heaven, and Ohara. The couple exchanged married vows in 1986 and are proud parents of two daughters: Sophia and Claire O’Neill. Ed O'Neill’s family resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.
Ed O'Neill’s height and weight
The Little Giant actor is approximately 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall. His weight is estimated to be 230 pounds or 104 kilograms.
FAQs
- Is Ed O’Neill still alive? The Hollywood actor is alive and lives with his family in Los Angeles, California, US.
- What is Ed O’Neill’s nationality? He is an American national.
- How old is Ed O’Neill? He is 78 years old as of 2024. His birthday is 12 April 1946.
- What is Ed O’Neill best known for? He is best recognised as an actor. He played prominent roles in Modern Family and Married... with Children.
- Did Ed O'Neill play football? In 1969, he played football for the Pittsburgh Steelers as an undrafted free agent before starting his acting career.
- Who is Ed O'Neill’s wife? The actor’s wife is actress Catherine Rusoff. The two married in 1986.
- Does Ed O’Neill have children? He has two daughters: Sophia and Claire O’Neill.
- How tall is Ed O’Neil? His height is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres.
Ed O’Neill’s net worth depicts his success as an entertainer. He has made substantial money from his more than four-decade acting career and has also made significant investments in the real estate industry. The father of two resides with his family in Los Angeles, California, United States.
