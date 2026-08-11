Judy Austin has taken legal action against her ex-husband Emmanuel Obasi, demanding N1 billion in damages over a long-running public dispute

The lawsuit follows months of allegations from Obasi about Austin's relationship with Yul Edochie while they were still married

Austin also separately sued Yul Edochie's aunt, actress Rita Edochie, sparking reactions online

Nollywood actress Judy Austin, the second wife of actor Yul Edochie, has moved to settle a long-running public dispute in court, filing a N1 billion lawsuit against her former husband, Emmanuel Obasi.

The legal action marks a significant escalation in a feud that has played out very publicly over several months, with Obasi repeatedly making allegations about Austin's relationship with Edochie during the period she was still his wife.

Austin has consistently pushed back against those claims, insisting her marriage to Obasi ended in 2013 and that no intimacy existed between herself and Edochie while she remained in that union.

With both sides having exchanged accusations in public, Austin has now chosen to let the courts decide, filing a suit in which she is seeking N1 billion in damages. The two share a pair of children from their former marriage, making the legal battle a particularly high-stakes one on both a personal and financial level.

Judy Austin Also Sues Rita Edochie

The dispute with Obasi is not Austin's only legal front. The actress also filed a separate writ of summons against Rita Edochie, Yul's aunt and a veteran Nollywood figure.

Through her lawyers, Austin is demanding that Rita publish a full and unreserved retraction and apology, alongside an order of perpetual injunction preventing further defamatory statements. She is also requesting that any such statements already published be taken down, and is seeking damages of N50 million plus a 10% post-judgment interest rate.

She shared the legal letters on her Instagram page on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

Judy Austin's suit against her ex-husband is below:

Judy Austin's move against Rita Edochie is below:

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters by accusing her of hypocrisy and snatching another woman's husband.

Her comments sparked mixed reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng