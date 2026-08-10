Amotekun Corps confirmed one of two farmers kidnapped in Okeigbo, Ondo State, was found dead during a rescue operation

Amotekun Commander Adetunji Adeleye paraded 14 suspects in Akure on Monday, linking five to kidnapping-related offences

Five additional kidnap victims were rescued in separate operations across Ondo State, including four men freed overnight in the Ala-Dada axis

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Ondo State - A female farmer abducted from the Parubber Community in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State has died in captivity.

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, known as the Amotekun Corps, said nine operatives from the corps' Special Squad launched a rescue mission immediately after receiving a distress call about the abduction of two farmers in Okeigbo.

Tragedy struck in Ondo State as another farmer lost their life in a kidnapping case. Photo credit: Amotekun

Source: Facebook

Amotekun Corps Commander Adetunji Adeleye said they worked alongside the Department of State Services to track the kidnappers.

As reported by Daily Trust, Adeleye disclosed this on Monday, August 10, 2026, in Akure while parading 14 suspects arrested across the state.

The gunmen had demanded a N100 million ransom for the release of the two victims.

Rescue operation and death of victim

Adeleye said the kidnappers used deceptive tactics to throw security forces off their trail, leading operatives deep into a reserve forest before the victims were eventually located.

"We were able to rescue a life without a problem, the man. But unfortunately, by the time we got there, the lady was exhausted, and we couldn't revive her because we met her dead or unconscious."

According to Guardian, he added that the operation was launched on a direct directive from Ondo State Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, who ordered security agencies to prioritise the rescue of the victims.

One of the suspected kidnappers has since been traced to Oyo State, and arrangements with sister agencies are ongoing to bring him in.

14 suspects paraded, 5 rescued in separate operations

Beyond the Okeigbo incident, Adeleye said Amotekun operatives also cracked a kidnapping syndicate operating in the Ore axis of Odigbo Local Government Area, arresting members he described as the "main culprits."

Two additional suspects, identified as Akinlolu and Akintimi, were arrested separately for alleged illegal possession of firearms.

Of the 14 suspects paraded, nine face charges related to breach of law and order, while five are linked to kidnapping offences.

In a separate overnight operation, four men were rescued in the Ala-Dada axis after their families sent distress signals early enough for Amotekun Rangers operating in the forest to intervene.

Together with the Okeigbo survivor, Adeleye confirmed that five kidnap victims had been freed in total across the various operations.

The Amotekun commander used the occasion to reassure residents and potential investors that security forces remain committed to protecting lives and property throughout Ondo State.

Female farmer dies in captivity in Ondo State

Source: Original

Gunmen launch fresh strike in Ondo

Recall that suspected gunmen abducted two farmers from Parubber Community in Ile-Oluji/Okeigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State.

The victims were ambushed on their farms on Monday and taken into a nearby forest by masked, armed assailants.

A third farmer who escaped the attack said kidnappers have been calling one victim's wife, asking how much ransom she has raised.

Bandits kidnap monarch, shoot wife in Ondo

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that a traditional ruler, Adeniyi Adelana, was kidnapped by armed bandits in Ondo State during a late-night attack.

The gunmen shot the monarch's wife, who is receiving medical treatment after the assault by the bandits.

The police have launched a search-and-rescue operation to locate the kidnapped ruler and ensure community safety.

Source: Legit.ng