Rev. Fr. Samuel Opeyemi Oyetoro, a priest at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Egbe, was found dead in Ajaokuta, Kogi State

The priest was reportedly stabbed multiple times by unidentified assailants before his body was discovered by the roadside

Kogi State Police Command spokesperson ASP Afusat Oyiza Salihu confirmed the incident on Friday, July 31

A Catholic priest has been found dead along a roadside in Ajaokuta, Kogi State, after he was reportedly attacked by unknown assailants in what authorities have described as a targeted assault.

Rev. Fr. Samuel Opeyemi Oyetoro, who served at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Egbe, was a native of Ayetoro in the Ijumu Local Government Area of Kogi State. His body was discovered by the roadside in Ajaokuta bearing multiple stab wounds, according to available information.

Catholic Priest Rev. Fr. Samuel Oyetoro found dead by the road Photo Credit: Original

Source: Original

Priest attacked and killed in Ajaokuta

According to Tribune, details emerging from the incident indicate that Rev. Fr. Oyetoro was stabbed several times by yet-to-be-identified persons before his lifeless body was found at the scene. The circumstances surrounding how he came to be in the area and the motive behind the attack remain unclear as investigations continue.

The Kogi State Police Command confirmed the incident through its Public Relations Officer, ASP Afusat Oyiza Salihu, who spoke on Friday.

Catholic community in mourning

The killing has sent shockwaves through the Catholic community across Kogi State, with many residents expressing grief over the loss of the clergyman. Rev. Fr. Oyetoro was described as a priest serving the Egbe community, and his death has left both his congregation and the wider public in a state of sorrow.

No arrests had been announced at the time of this report, and the identity of those responsible for the attack remains unknown.

Reactions as Catholic priest found dead

The sudden death of the religious leader has started generating reactions from Nigerians on social media. Below are some of their comments:

Azu Cubanna commented:

"Another priest killed and dumped by the roadside. How many more times will we hear "investigations ongoing" with zero results?"

Girlikezeekah wrote:

"This is a heartbreaking tragedy. My thoughts and prayers are with Rev. Fr. Samuel Opeyemi Oyetoro’s family, parishioners, and the entire Diocese of Lokoja. May his soul rest in perfect peace, and may those responsible be swiftly brought to justice."

Precious Atubobienemi decried the death of the cleric:

“Another life lost, another investigation promised—when will Nigerians finally see real accountability for these killings?”

Ebys'Lady lamented the death of the religious leader:

"Rip father .. remember the Rev Father that killed himself in the United States because of these evil people."

You can read more comments on X here:

Source: Legit.ng