Judy Austin took to Instagram to celebrate a major YouTube milestone for their new Nollywood movie featuring Pete Edochie

The film 'Bury Me Again', starring Yul Edochie and his legendary father, racked up 1 million views in hours after it premiered on YouTube

Judy Austin, who produced the movie, credited the Edochie Warriors fanbase for their massive promotion and support

Judy Austin is not holding back her excitement. The Nollywood actress and producer took to Instagram on Friday, July 31, 2026, to celebrate after the movie 'Bury Me Again' crossed 1 million views on YouTube within 48 hours of going live on the YulEdochieTV YouTube channel

The film, which starred veteran actor Pete Edochie alongside his son Yul Edochie, captured attention, signalling a strong reception from Nollywood audiences both at home and in the diaspora.

Judy Austin penned a heartfelt message following Yul Edochie's latest achievement. Credit: judyaustin

Source: Instagram

In her post, Judy, who served as producer on the project, singled out the director for what she described as "a fantastic performance," and praised Pete Edochie for his "awesome delivery."

The actress, who recently returned online, also extended her gratitude to the full cast and crew for their dedication to the production.

Judy Austin Thanks Her Fans

Beyond the creative team, Judy specifically called out the fan community she and Yul Edochie have cultivated, known as the Warriors, crediting them with driving the film's viral momentum through their promotion and word-of-mouth support across social media.

"I also want to appreciate my Warriors and our fans all over the world for the massive support and promotion y'all are giving this movie!!! I don't take your love for Granted," she wrote.

The milestone is notable given that Judy and Yul Edochie's relationship has attracted significant public scrutiny and criticism since it became widely known.

Judy Austin appreciates her fans in a heartfelt message following recent win. Credit: judyaustin1

Source: Instagram

Despite that controversy, the couple has continued to collaborate professionally, with Bury Me Again marking one of their more prominent joint productions to date.

Judy Austin's post celebrating her latest achievement with Yul Edochie is below:

Fan Reactions to the Movie's Success

Supporters flooded the comments section with congratulations:

@agnes.mobia wrote:

"A very big congratulations 🎊 QUEEN 🙌❤️. PRODUCER wey sabi her job 👏 🙌 👌. We need more of your craft, QUEEN 🙌🔥🔥"

@rey_renita_ reacted:

"Yazzzzzzz, we did it!!😍😍. Brilliant performance from the Edochies🤩🥰"

@sunbim2 shared:

"We made it happen....To all Yul and Judy lovers, may God Almighty bless you and also promote your business and career 🙏🏽"

@amaka__space commented:

"Congratulations Ijele, so proud of you 💃💃💃"

@doranne_1 said:

"Yul is d star of the edochie family, they did everything to kpa n bring you n him down, oh so happy for you my king..... You n judy deserve a vacation... Weekend vacation in Maldives"

@o.nora4 added:

"I loved d movie very very real story we need more of u and yul on our screen"

Rita Edochie slams Judy Austin

Legit.ng also reported that Rita Edochie criticised Judy Austin over her comments about women without Igbo titles wearing traditional red caps.

The veteran actress dismissed Judy's moral authority on cultural matters by accusing her of hypocrisy and snatching another woman's husband.

Rita Edochie mocked the younger actress for attempting to lecture people on tradition while consistently engaging in actions that contradict basic decency.

Source: Legit.ng