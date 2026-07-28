A fan publicly wished that Nollywood actor Tobi Bakre had landed the role of the next Black Panther in Hollywood

Tobi Bakre responded to the viral post, telling fans exactly what they needed to do to make it happen

The tweet drew thousands of reactions, with many fans agreeing the actor would be a perfect fit for the role

Nollywood actor Tobi Bakre had fans buzzing on Monday, July 27, 2026, after responding to a tweet that placed him squarely in the conversation for Hollywood's next big superhero role.

It started when an X user quietly dropped a wish that many fans apparently shared:

Tobi Bakre's exchange with a fan who wished he was selected to play Black Panther trends. Credit: tobibakre/blackpanther

Source: Instagram

"Low key, I wanted Tobi Bakre as the new Black Panther but God knows best."

Bakre was not about to let that sentiment stay quiet. Quoting the post, the actor fired back with characteristic humour, telling his followers that wishing him such a thing under their breath simply was not enough.

"Dem no Dey lowkey this kind wish na. You have to loud it and enter fasting and prayers for me," he wrote, tagging the comment with a string of raised-hands emojis.

Reactions trail Tobi Bakre's response to fan who wanted him as Black Panther. Credit: tobibakre

Source: Instagram

See Tobi Bakre's original post below:

The post quickly clocked over 404,900 views, with fans piling in to share their thoughts on whether the Gang of Lagos star had the credentials to wear the vibranium suit.

Who Is Actually Playing the New Black Panther?

In reality, the Black Panther mantle has already been assigned to someone else. British actor David Jonsson is set to take over the role in Ryan Coogler's third instalment of the franchise, currently planned for 2028.

Jonsson, who rose to prominence in Alien: Romulus, will step into the iconic role following Chadwick Boseman's passing.

Fans Rally Behind Tobi Bakre

The reactions on X ranged from playful to genuinely enthusiastic, with several followers promising to take his prayer request seriously.

@KunleBadmus10 wrote:

"Sope otilo...them go contact u soon @tobibakre i go include am in my prayer request from Baba God 🙏"

@Sentempirer7 shared:

"E go fit you ajeh you get d action I still Dey chop gang of Lagos like say nan Hollywood movie God will strengthen you and approve this inshallah much love brother"

@Cubegist joked:

"No worries black panther in the multiverse would be a great fit, we would have Tobi as the Nigerian version breaking bottles as the king of boys in the streets of lagos 😂😂"

@BmkKay was a little more blunt:

"Just Dey whine yourself. You wey no fit kill your role of gang of Lagos no go insult yourself ooo"

@UTfellowship said:

"Me I no dey reject anything positive. Whining or not. If you tell me say I be big man I go sharply reply Yes before I even joke with you"

@OvoAustin1 kept it simple:

"You would have been the perfect T'challa"

Letitia Wright pays tribute to Black Panther star

Legit.ng also reported that Letitia Wright wore an outfit to the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie's premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and it seems to be in honour of her late co-star, Chadwick Boseman.

The actress donned a black Alexander McQueen suit trimmed with chunky, clear stones dripping down from the shoulders.

The ensemble bears a striking resemblance to the outfit Boseman wore to the 2018 Academy Awards.

Source: Legit.ng