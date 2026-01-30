Nollywood actor Ibrahim Yekini, popularly known as Itele, has announced that his movie Koleoso has become the first African film to hit 100 million views on YouTube as a single title

Nollywood actor Ibrahim Yekini, popularly known as Itele, has announced that his movie Koleoso has reached 100 million views on YouTube, making it the first Nollywood and African film to achieve such a milestone.

The actor shared the news on his Instagram page, celebrating the record-breaking success and emphasising its significance for the Nigerian film industry.

Itele explained that the success of Koleoso reflects the creativity, consistency and hard work invested in the project.

He credited his team, family and loyal fan base for their role in making the film widely accepted and celebrated.

Itele's breakthrough, a win for Nollywood and Africa

The actor emphasised that the achievement is not just personal but a collective win for the cast and crew, as well as for Nollywood and Africa.

He highlighted that the record sets a new benchmark in the industry, showing the strength of Nigerian storytelling and the support of audiences who continue engaging with the film.

In his announcement, Itele bragged that this record sets a new standard in Nollywood history, as no other African movie has reached such figures on YouTube.

He further noted that the accomplishment represents a victory for Yoruba culture and Nigeria.

He urged the public to acknowledge the achievement, insisting that the numbers speak for themselves and prove the impact of the film.

With Koleoso crossing 100 million views, Itele has carved his name into Nollywood’s record books, marking a milestone that he believes will be remembered as a defining moment shows the growing influence of African cinema on global platforms.

Nollywood stars celebrate Itele's achievement

Colleagues in the industry also joined in celebrating the milestone, with Femi Adebayo describing it as a collective win for Nollywood and thanking Itele for making them proud, while Toyin Abraham hailed the achievement as a huge success.

Eniola Ajao, Destiny Etiko, Tobi Makinde, Woli Arole, Jamiu Azeez, Adeniyi Johnson and several other Nollywood stars also sent in their congratulatory messages, showing their excitement and support for the record-breaking feat.

Check out Itele's post below:

Colleagues and fans celebrate with Itele

Many industry colleagues and fans flooded Itele's comment section with congratulatory messages.

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@femiadebayosalami said:

"YES!!! ABSOLUTELY!!! THIS IS A WIN FOR ALL OF US IN NOLLYWOOD!!😍😍😍😍 CONGRATULATIONS BRO...THANK YOU FOR MAKING US PROUD😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@toyin_abraham commented:

"This is super huge💪💪 congratulations bobo😍"

@jamiu_azeez1 wrote:

"Icon 🙌🙌🙌 you deserves all the flowers, this is HUGE and a big win for all of us. I celebrate ur greatness my brother, keep winning and break more records 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

@eniola_ajao reacted:

"Super proud of you icon mi❤️ More greater height by Gods grace 🙏❤️"

@beauty_by_icon said:

"This is more than 100 million views it's proof that when you lead with purpose and stay true to yourself, the world listens. Congratulations, my man This is just the beginning, and I can't wait to celebrate every victory with you. Thank you all our families 🙏🏻 we did this together 🎉"

Koleoso star Kemity buys two cars

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress and filmmaker Ariyo Oluwakemisola Apesin, also known as Kemity, started the year in celebration after splashing millions on two new cars.

Kemity, who played a lead role in the 2025 hit movie Koleoso, bought one car for herself and another for her students.

She described the achievement as a result of grace, not strength or noise.

