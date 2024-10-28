Actor Itele d Icon has shared how the Nigerian film industry is coping despite the harsh economic situation in the country

Unlike the believe that joining Nollywood is a gateway to wealth, the movie star said being an actor does not guarantee such

In this interview with Legit.ng, he also shared why he does not flaunt wealth like some of his colleagues, among other issues

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Nollywood actor and filmmaker Ibrahim Yekini, aka Itele d Icon, has opened up on how the movie industry has been navigating through tough times to produce entertaining movies for their fans.

Itele d Icon speaks about competition in Nollywood. Image credit: @iteledicon

Source: Instagram

He told Legit.ng in this exclusive interview that resilience has been the industry's watchword. The movie star also gave credit to digital platforms for the growth of Nollywood.

At a time when many producers are releasing movies simultaneously, Itele d Icon shares how the practitioners ensure that the competition is healthy. He also spoke about other issues in this interesting conversation.

Itele shares Nollywood's coping strategy

The filmmaker opened up on the means he and his colleagues have adapted to stay afloat in these tough economic times.

“The economic situation has certainly put pressure on the industry, affecting budgets and, ultimately, the quality of productions we can put out. However, this challenge has also inspired more creativity. Many filmmakers are finding ways to tell powerful stories with limited resources, and the audience appreciates this resilience. Also, with the growth of digital platforms, there are new opportunities to reach a wider audience and bring in revenue. So, while times are tough, the industry is adapting and pushing forward.”

Acting alone doesn't guarantee wealth - Itele reveals

The role interpreter shared how some of his colleagues accumulate wealth after revealing that acting alone cannot make one rich.

“It’s true that acting alone may not always provide the level of wealth some people expect. Many successful actors expand their income streams through investments, endorsements, or personal businesses, which allows them to build a secure financial base. Additionally, some actors are also producers or directors, taking on multiple roles in the industry, which can be lucrative. It’s about diversifying and finding ways to add value, both on and off the screen.”

Itele speaks on rivalry in Nollywood

Speaking on how his colleagues manage competition in the industry, the 44-year-old film star said:

“Competition in any industry is natural and, if healthy, can even push us to be better. However, it becomes an issue if it divides fans or creates unnecessary tension. I believe in collaboration and timing releases in a way that allows everyone to shine without overlap, because, ultimately, we all represent the Nollywood industry. Working together and respecting each other’s projects can strengthen our industry and help it grow on a global scale."

Why does Itele not flaunt wealth?

Unlike some of his colleagues who are known for flaunting wealth, the actor revealed why he does not fit into that category. In his words:

“For me, success is about growth and fulfillment in my work, rather than a display of material wealth. I prefer to keep a low profile and focus on the impact I’m making through my craft. I’m here to tell stories and connect with people, which is what matters most. Luxury isn’t wrong, but I personally believe in staying grounded and true to my roots."

Market women gift Itele items

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Itele d Icon stirred emotions online after a clip of him shooting in a popular marketplace Lagos market went viral.

Itele was shocked as some market women walked up to him and started giving him food items like vegetables, onions, pepper, tomatoes and seasoning.

In the clip, the elderly market women also prayed for the actor wishing him more grace and success in his journey as a filmmaker.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng