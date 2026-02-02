Omah Lay has opened up about how he once believed Davido had issues with him until he stumbled upon a video that completely changed his mind about the superstar

The revelation came during a red carpet interview where the singer shared sweet memories of creating their Grammy-nominated track and how the magic happened between them

When asked who he thought would win the award, Omah Lay's response showed his love for his country and fellow Nigerian artists competing in the same category

Afrobeats star Omah Lay revealed during a Grammy red carpet interview with OkayAfrica that he once believed Davido did not like him, but the assumption was later overturned, leading to their Grammy-nominated collaboration With You.

The Nigerian singer explained that his perception changed after seeing a clip of Davido reacting positively to his music, which opened the door for them to connect and eventually create the track that earned international recognition.

Omah Lay shared that he was at home when he discovered the Grammy nomination and was overwhelmed with excitement.

Reflecting on the process of working with Davido, he described it as effortless and organic, noting that the collaboration felt natural and cleared his initial assumption.

He recalled that the most memorable part of the experience was realising that Davido was supportive rather than distant, which allowed them to bond quickly and produce music that resonated widely.

The Nigerian music industry has continued to gain global attention, with artists like Burna Boy, Ayra Starr, and Wizkid also nominated in the Best African Music Performance category.

Omah Lay acknowledged the strength of Nigerian representation, stating that any of the nominees could win since they were all proudly showcasing the country’s talent on the world stage.

Although Omah Lay and Davido’s With You did not secure the award, which went to South Africa’s Tyla for Push 2 Start, the collaboration remains a significant milestone in his career.

Watch Omah Lay's video below:

Netizens react to Omah Lay's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below:

@Furniture in Ado Ekiti✌️❤️ said:

"Wow he speaks so well, he even said anyone of them as far is Nigerian he's cool with it❤"

@BLEXYN commented:

"as I just see omah lay for this video my body just sweet me one's 💜💜💜"

@PinkViper wrote:

"It's funny how people think Davido have the capacity to win Grammy 😂"

@Hypeman Dee reacted:

"Be like say OBO been tell am say dem go win😭😭😭 Omor e pain me ooo"

@skyswage said:

"Omah lay no go ever forgive davido for this"

@ADEWALE said:

"Sweey Fanta Diallo🤣. Somebody should pls check on Davido on the Grammy arena and if possible,make them pour am water🤣"

Israel DMW reassures fans after Davido's Grammy loss

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Davido's aide, Israel DMW, reacted to the singer's defeat at the 2026 Grammy Awards.

The Nigerian star missed out on the Best African Music Performance category as South African singer Tyla emerged the winner with her track Push 2 Start.

Taking to Instagram, Israel DMW reassured fans that Davido remains the best in the game and promised that more hit songs will continue to flow from him.

He explained that Davido's reputation as a hitmaker remains untouched, stating that the singer's catalogue of back-to-back successes speaks louder than any award outcome.

